Dallas, Texas, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Silicone Elastomers Market Size 2019 by Type (HTV, LSR, RTV), Process (Extrusion, Liquid Injection, Injection, Compression), End-use Industry (Transportation, Electronics, Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Industrial Machinery), Region and Forecast to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global silicone elastomers report includes market research from the year 2015 to 2025 with a detailed analysis of the market drivers, challenges, and opportunities. 2015 to 2017 is the historic period along with 2019 to 2025 being the forecasted period, followed by 2018 being the base year. The study also includes Porter’s five forces analysis and PESTLE analysis.

The global silicone elastomers market is anticipated to reach USD 2.01 billion by 2025 rising at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing demand for silicone elastomers in various verticals namely the cosmetics, medical, electronics industry owing to its excellent properties that suffice the needs of a wide range of applications.

Silicone rubbers or elastomers are a number of thermally stable silicon-elastomers, such as sheets, tape, films, and wire coverings, extruded sleeves, and moldings, which are not tolerated but more extensively covered with glass-fiber clothes, tapes, and woven glass sleeves. Such fabric tapes are available in direct form or bias in thicknesses of 0.07-0.5 mm impregnated by the silicone elastomer. For tap bars and coils and the treating afterward are completed with baking, other fabric tapes, coated on one side with a partially coated silicone elastomer. SThe cured taping formed a uniform coating with good humidity, discharge, and temperature resistance e.g. for continuous application, with a speed of approximately 180 ° C and up to 250 ° C, and with a high power resistance and low dielectric loss. At temperatures below −60 ° C, most silicone rubber grades remain flexible and certain rubbers can be used to −90 ° C.

Spatial temperature vulcanized (RTV) silicone elastomers are special, low molecular weight plastics with reactive end groups. RTVs are liquids with two components important to the plastics and other industries. This system combines advantages of easy and rapid processing with those of a chemical cross-connected elastomer that can be used over a wide (low to high) temperature range, which is similar to that of TP elastomers. The high reactivity makes it possible to inject the small elastomer components with contact times within a few seconds. Flexible casting molds etc. can be manufactured fast and easily, and many other RTV applications are available. They cost little to process and are economically sustainable, despite their relatively high costs.

Silicone elastomers must be cross-linked in order to be useful physical components. In addition to filler incorporation, the cross-linking is often used. The interconnection means that the silicones are thermosets and cannot, therefore, be used in normal thermoplastic processing equipment. Thermosets are processed before the final linkage or cure involves the formation of the product shape required.

Major points from Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Outlook

4. Silicone Elastomers Market by Type, 2015-2025

6. Silicone Elastomers Market by end-use industry 2015-2025

7. Silicone Elastomers Market by Region 2015-2025

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

10. Appendix

