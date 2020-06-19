Dublin, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Forensic Technologies Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Forensic Technologies Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 14.3% by 2028.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing are forensics as a service (FaaS) is to witness a robust growth, rise in terrorist bombing sharpens the need for ballistic forensics, targeted collection will be next generation forensics tool, fingerprint detection on metals and miniaturiziation of DNA based diagnostics.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Forensics as a Service (FaaS) to witness robust growth

3.1.2 Rise in terrorist bombing sharpens the need for Ballistic Forensics

3.1.3 Targeted collection will be a next generation forensics tool

3.1.4 Fingerprint detection on metals

3.1.5 Miniaturiziation of DNA based diagnostics

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Forensic Technologies Market, By Service

4.1 Chemical (Drugs/Explosives/Toxicology) Analysis

4.2 Drug Analysis

4.3 DNA Profiling

4.4 Fingerprinting/Biometrics

4.5 Firearm Analysis



5 Forensic Technologies Market, By Location

5.1 Portable Forensics Technology

5.2 Laboratory Forensics Technology



6 Forensic Technologies Market, By Product

6.1 Biometric Devices

6.2 Ballistic Forensics

6.3 Digital Forensics

6.4 DNA Testing



7 Forensic Technologies Market, By Geography

7.1 North America

7.2 Europe

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.4 Middle East

7.5 Latin America

7.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies

9.1 Agilent Technologies

9.2 BAE Systems

9.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories

9.4 Creative Forensic Services

9.5 Eurofins Medigenomix GmbH

9.6 Forensic Pathways

9.7 Forensics Consulting Solutions

9.8 Foster + Freeman

9.9 GE Healthcare Life Sciences

9.10 LGC Forensics

9.11 NMS Labs

9.12 Pyramidal Technologies Ltd.

9.13 Spex Forensics

9.14 Thermo Fisher Scientific



