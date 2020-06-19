New York, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biopesticides Market by Type, Source, Mode of Application, Formulation, Crop Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04364825/?utm_source=GNW

Increasing biotic and abiotic stress has resulted in the emergence of invasive pests,which has resulted in reduced crop yields.



Most of the bioinsecticides have been commercialized and produced at a large scale, such as Bacillus thuringiensis, which has proved to be effective against controlling insect pests.

The growth inorganic farming and increasing acceptance of organic crops has led to the implementation of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) solutions. Poor knowledge of the application of biologicals, storage issues, and other technological constraints are expected to restrain the growth of the market.



The liquid formulation market to be the larger and faster-growing among formulations segment for the forecast period.

Liquid formulations are estimated to account for the faster-growing market share in the forecast period.The ease of application and transportation are the key drivers for the growth of the liquid formulations segment.



With advancements in technology, precision irrigation technologies such as drip irrigation and sprinkler irrigation, the liquid formulation is gaining huge market share.



In the biopesticides market, Europe is estimated to be the fastest-growing market in the forecast period.

The increase in the infestation of pests, pest resistance and resurgence, and the ban on key active ingredients are driving the growth of the biopesticides market. With the increased demand for organic food crops and the harmful effects of chemical-based farming, farmers have started to adopt biopesticides.

The government also imposed stringent regulations on the use of chemical pesticides to conserve beneficial insects and reduce the toxic levels across the food chain.Farmers in these regions are adopting the usage of microbials, along with beneficial insects, to control invasive pests in protected cultivation.



These are some of the drivers leading to an increase in the market for biopesticides.

The biopesticides market is segmented market-wise, with a detailed analysis of each market by studying the individual competitive landscapes.



Breakdown of the profile of primary participants is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier - 60%, Tier - 30%, and Tier - 10%

• By Designation: C-level -40%,D-level -30%, and Others*-30%

• By Region: Asia Pacific -35%, Europe -30%, North America -20%, and RoW-15%

*Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers.



Research Coverage

This report segments the biopesticides market on the basis of key trends. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the biopesticides industry, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



