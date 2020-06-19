Dublin, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mobile Enterprise Application Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Mobile Enterprise Application market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 15.2% by 2028.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include the rising trend of bring your own device (BYOD), the increasing number of smart phone users and recent technological developments in mobile enterprise application.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 The Rising Trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD)

3.1.2 The Increasing Number of Smartphone Users

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Mobile Enterprise Application

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Mobile Enterprise Application Market, By Type of App

4.1 Web App

4.2 Native App

4.3 Hybrid App



5 Mobile Enterprise Application Market, By Organization Size

5.1 Large Enterprises

5.2 Small and Medium Enterprises



6 Mobile Enterprise Application Market, By Operating System

6.1 IoS

6.2 Windows

6.3 Android

6.4 Other Operating Systems



7 Mobile Enterprise Application Market, By Software

7.1 Web conferencing

7.2 Supply Chain Management

7.3 Productivity Tools

7.4 Mobile Learning

7.5 Mcommerce

7.6 Human Capital Management

7.7 Enterprise Resource Planning

7.8 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM)

7.9 Customer Relationship Management

7.10 Communication and Collaboration

7.11 Business Process Management

7.12 Business Intelligence (BI)

7.13 Accounting and Finance

7.14 Other Softwares



8 Mobile Enterprise Application Market, By Application

8.1 Predictive Analytics

8.2 Competitive Intelligence

8.3 Brand Reputation

8.4 Customer Relationship management

8.5 Fraud detection



9 Mobile Enterprise Application Market, By End User

9.1 Media and Entertainment

9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.3 Healthcare and Life Sciences

9.4 Government

9.5 Transportation and Logistics

9.9 Retail

9.7 Energy and Utilities

9.8 Manufacturing and Automotive

9.9 Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)

9.11 Other End Users



10 Mobile Enterprise Application Market, By Geography

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.4 Middle East

10.5 Latin America

10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



11 Key Player Activities

11.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

11.3 Product Launch & Expansions

11.4 Other Activities



12 Leading Companies

12.1 Tata Consultancy Services Limited

12.2 SAP SE

12.3 Salesforce.com, Inc.

12.4 Oracle Corporation

12.5 Microsoft Corporation

12.6 Infosys Limited

12.7 IBM Corporation

12.8 HP Enterprise Company

12.9 HCL Technologies Limited

12.10 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

12.11 Capgemini

12.12 Blackberry Limited

12.13 AT&T, Inc.

12.14 Apple Inc.

12.15 Accenture



