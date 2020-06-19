Dublin, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mobile Enterprise Application Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Mobile Enterprise Application market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 15.2% by 2028.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include the rising trend of bring your own device (BYOD), the increasing number of smart phone users and recent technological developments in mobile enterprise application.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
Report Highlights
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Application Analysis
1.5 End User Analysis
1.6 Strategic Benchmarking
1.7 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 The Rising Trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD)
3.1.2 The Increasing Number of Smartphone Users
3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Mobile Enterprise Application
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Mobile Enterprise Application Market, By Type of App
4.1 Web App
4.2 Native App
4.3 Hybrid App
5 Mobile Enterprise Application Market, By Organization Size
5.1 Large Enterprises
5.2 Small and Medium Enterprises
6 Mobile Enterprise Application Market, By Operating System
6.1 IoS
6.2 Windows
6.3 Android
6.4 Other Operating Systems
7 Mobile Enterprise Application Market, By Software
7.1 Web conferencing
7.2 Supply Chain Management
7.3 Productivity Tools
7.4 Mobile Learning
7.5 Mcommerce
7.6 Human Capital Management
7.7 Enterprise Resource Planning
7.8 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM)
7.9 Customer Relationship Management
7.10 Communication and Collaboration
7.11 Business Process Management
7.12 Business Intelligence (BI)
7.13 Accounting and Finance
7.14 Other Softwares
8 Mobile Enterprise Application Market, By Application
8.1 Predictive Analytics
8.2 Competitive Intelligence
8.3 Brand Reputation
8.4 Customer Relationship management
8.5 Fraud detection
9 Mobile Enterprise Application Market, By End User
9.1 Media and Entertainment
9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
9.3 Healthcare and Life Sciences
9.4 Government
9.5 Transportation and Logistics
9.9 Retail
9.7 Energy and Utilities
9.8 Manufacturing and Automotive
9.9 Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)
9.11 Other End Users
10 Mobile Enterprise Application Market, By Geography
10.1 North America
10.2 Europe
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.4 Middle East
10.5 Latin America
10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
11 Key Player Activities
11.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
11.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements
11.3 Product Launch & Expansions
11.4 Other Activities
12 Leading Companies
12.1 Tata Consultancy Services Limited
12.2 SAP SE
12.3 Salesforce.com, Inc.
12.4 Oracle Corporation
12.5 Microsoft Corporation
12.6 Infosys Limited
12.7 IBM Corporation
12.8 HP Enterprise Company
12.9 HCL Technologies Limited
12.10 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited
12.11 Capgemini
12.12 Blackberry Limited
12.13 AT&T, Inc.
12.14 Apple Inc.
12.15 Accenture
