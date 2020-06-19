Dublin, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Airbag Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Automotive Airbag Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing safety awareness and regulations, growing automotive sector in emerging countries, and recent advancements in automotive technology.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
Report Highlights
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Product Analysis
1.5 Strategic Benchmarking
1.6 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Increasing safety awareness and regulations
3.1.2 Growing automotive sector in emerging countries
3.1.3 Recent advancements in automotive technology
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Automotive Airbag Market, By Product Type
4.1 Passenger Airbags
4.2 Curtain Airbags
4.3 Knee Airbags
4.4 Side Airbags
4.5 Driver Airbags
4.6 Other Airbags
5 Automotive Airbag Market, By Coating Type
5.1 Non-Coated
5.2 Silicone Coating
5.3 Neoprene Coated
6 Automotive Airbag Market, By Yarn Type
6.1 Polyester type
6.2 Nylon type
7 Automotive Airbag Market, By Sales Channel
7.1 Aftermarket
7.2 OEM
8 Automotive Airbag Market, By Vehicle Type
8.1 Passenger Cars
8.2 Light Commercial Vehicle
8.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles
9 Automotive Airbag Market, By Geography
9.1 North America
9.2 Europe
9.3 Asia Pacific
9.4 Middle East
9.5 Latin America
9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
10 Key Player Activities
10.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
10.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements
10.3 Product Launch & Expansions
10.4 Other Activities
11 Leading Companies
11.1 Autoliv, Inc.
11.2 Daicel Corporation
11.3 Delphi Automotive PLC
11.4 Denso Corporation
11.5 Hyosung Co.
11.6 Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.
11.7 Key Safety Systems
11.8 Kolon Industries, Inc.
11.9 Nihon Plast Co. Ltd.
11.10 PHP Fibers GmbH
11.11 Porcher Industries S.A.
11.12 Sumitomo Corporation
11.13 Takata Corporation
11.14 Toray Industries, Inc.
11.15 Toyobo Co. Ltd.
11.16 UTT Technische Textilien GmbH & Co. KG
11.17 Wacker Chemie AG
11.18 ZF Friedrichshafen AG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lnce1j
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: