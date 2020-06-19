Dublin, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Airbag Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Automotive Airbag Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing safety awareness and regulations, growing automotive sector in emerging countries, and recent advancements in automotive technology.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing safety awareness and regulations

3.1.2 Growing automotive sector in emerging countries

3.1.3 Recent advancements in automotive technology

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Automotive Airbag Market, By Product Type

4.1 Passenger Airbags

4.2 Curtain Airbags

4.3 Knee Airbags

4.4 Side Airbags

4.5 Driver Airbags

4.6 Other Airbags



5 Automotive Airbag Market, By Coating Type

5.1 Non-Coated

5.2 Silicone Coating

5.3 Neoprene Coated



6 Automotive Airbag Market, By Yarn Type

6.1 Polyester type

6.2 Nylon type



7 Automotive Airbag Market, By Sales Channel

7.1 Aftermarket

7.2 OEM



8 Automotive Airbag Market, By Vehicle Type

8.1 Passenger Cars

8.2 Light Commercial Vehicle

8.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles



9 Automotive Airbag Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 Autoliv, Inc.

11.2 Daicel Corporation

11.3 Delphi Automotive PLC

11.4 Denso Corporation

11.5 Hyosung Co.

11.6 Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

11.7 Key Safety Systems

11.8 Kolon Industries, Inc.

11.9 Nihon Plast Co. Ltd.

11.10 PHP Fibers GmbH

11.11 Porcher Industries S.A.

11.12 Sumitomo Corporation

11.13 Takata Corporation

11.14 Toray Industries, Inc.

11.15 Toyobo Co. Ltd.

11.16 UTT Technische Textilien GmbH & Co. KG

11.17 Wacker Chemie AG

11.18 ZF Friedrichshafen AG



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lnce1j

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900