Dublin, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Automation Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Industrial Automation Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 5.4% by 2028.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increased in usage of robots in industries and untapped regions like Asia-Pacific shows growth opportunity for the market.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 End User Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increased in usage of robots in industries

3.1.2 Untapped regions like Asia Pacific shows growth opportunity for the market

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Industrial Automation

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Industrial Automation Market, By Automation Type

4.1 Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Routers

4.2 Distributed Control System (DCS)

4.3 Electronic Control Units (ECU)

4.4 Human Machine Interface (HMI)

4.5 Machine Vision Systems

4.6 Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)

4.7 Plant Asset Management

4.8 Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

4.9 Programmable Logic Control Systems (PLC)

4.10 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

4.11 Other Automation Type



5 Industrial Automation Market, By End User

5.1 Automotive and Transportation

5.2 Chemical, Material, and Food

5.3 Energy and Power System

5.4 Environment and Building Technologies

5.5 Heavy Industries

5.6 Hydro Power

5.7 Measurement and Instrumentation

5.8 Metals and Mining

5.9 Oil and Gas

5.10 Pulp and Paper



6 Industrial Automation Market, By Geography

6.1 North America

6.2 Europe

6.3 Asia Pacific

6.4 Middle East

6.5 Latin America

6.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



7 Key Player Activities

7.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

7.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

7.3 Product Launch & Expansions

7.4 Other Activities



8 Leading Companies

8.1 ABB Ltd.

8.2 Adept Technology

8.3 Bosch

8.4 Emerson Electric Company

8.5 FANUC Corporation

8.6 General Electric

8.7 Honeywell International Inc.

8.8 Kuka

8.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

8.10 Rockwell Automation, Inc.

8.11 Schneider Electric

8.12 Toshiba Machine Corporation Ltd.

8.13 Voith GmbH.

8.14 Yaskawa Electric Corporation

8.15 Yokogawa Electric Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7efsz0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900