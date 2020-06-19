Dublin, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cockpit Electronics Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cockpit Electronics Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 9.5% by 2028.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include changing demand for vehicle electronics from analog to digital, increasing per capita income of consumers and recent technological advancements in Cockpit Electronics



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 End User Analysis

1.5 Product Analysis

1.6 Application Analysis

1.7 Strategic Benchmarking

1.8 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Changing Demand for Vehicle Electronics from Analog to Digital

3.1.2 Increasing Per Capita Income of Consumers

3.1.3 Recent Technological Advancements in Cockpit Electronics

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Cockpit Electronics Market, By Vehicle Type

4.1 Luxury Passenger Car

4.2 Mid-Priced Passenger Car

4.3 Economic Passenger Car



5 Cockpit Electronics Market, By Fuel Type

5.1 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

5.2 Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

5.3 Others (Hybrid Vehicles)



6 Cockpit Electronics Market, By Autonomous Driving

6.1 Conventional

6.2 Semi-Autonomous



7 Cockpit Electronics Market, By Product

7.1 Instrument Cluster

7.2 Telematics

7.3 Head-up Display

7.4 Information Display

7.5 Infotainment & Navigation

7.6 Audio and Connectivity

7.7 Other Products



8 Cockpit Electronics Market, By Application

8.1 Entertainment System

8.2 Active Safety

8.3 Driver Assistance

8.4 Passenger Comfort

8.5 Other Applications



9 Cockpit Electronics Market, By Electronic Type

9.1 Basic Cockpit Electronics

9.2 Advanced Cockpit Electronics



10 Cockpit Electronics Market, By Geography

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia-Pacific

10.4 Middle East

10.5 Latin America

10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



11 Key Player Activities

11.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

11.3 Product Launch & Expansions

11.4 Other Activities



12 Leading Companies

12.1 Yazaki Corporation

12.2 Visteon Corporation

12.3 Tomtom International B.V.

12.4 Robert Bosch GmbH

12.5 Pioneer Corporation

12.6 Panasonic Corporation

12.7 Nippon-Seiki Co. Ltd.

12.8 Magneti Marelli S.p.A

12.12 Harman International

12.10 Garmin Ltd.

12.11 Denso Corporation

12.12 Delphi Automotive PLC

12.13 Continental AG

12.14 Clarion Co. Ltd.

12.15 Alpine Electronics



