Dublin, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Network Configuration and Change Management (NCCM) Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Network Configuration and Change Management (NCCM) Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 7.4% by 2028.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing are enabling mass multiple updates of device configurations, perform discovery and support inventory asset management through integrations with other data sources, senior enterprise it management will likely be more interested in NCCM's compliance reporting and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Enabling mass multiple updates of device configurations

3.1.2 Perform discovery and support inventory asset management through integrations with other data sources

3.1.3 Senior enterprise IT management will likely be more interested in NCCM's compliance reporting

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Network Configuration and Change Management (NCCM) Market, By Deployment Mode

4.1 On-Demand

4.2 On-Premise



5 Network Configuration and Change Management (NCCM) Market, By Component

5.1 Services

5.2 Software



6 Network Configuration and Change Management (NCCM) Market, By Application

6.1 BFSI

6.2 Education

6.3 Energy

6.4 Government

6.5 Healthcare

6.6 IT &Telecom

6.7 Other Applications



7 Network Configuration and Change Management (NCCM) Market, By End User

7.1 Enterprise

7.2 Small Medium Enterprise



8 Network Configuration and Change Management (NCCM) Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 SolarWinds

10.2 ManageEngine

10.3 IBM

10.4 Hewlett Packard

10.5 EMC Corporation

10.6 Dorado Software

10.7 Cisco

10.8 CA Technologies

10.9 BMC Software

10.10 AlterPoint



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e8svv1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900