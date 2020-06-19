



Dalius Gesevicius, Managing Director of Panevezio statybos trestas AB, leaves the company by the mutual decision. Based on the decision taken by the Board, from June 23rd the position of Managing Director will be taken over by Egidijus Urbonas who has been managing the companies of the PST Group - Metalo meistrai UAB and Hustal UAB.

More information:

Managing Director

Dalius Gesevicius

Tel.: (+370 45) 505 503