The "Global Hospital Beds Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Hospital Beds Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 5.3% by 2028.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing are increasing medical tourism, rising demand for advanced and selective features of hospital beds is a trend, smart beds for prevention of pressure ulcers and growing trend of home care.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing Medical Tourism

3.1.2 Rising Demand for Advanced and Selective Features of Hospital Beds

3.1.3 Smart Beds for Prevention of Pressure Ulcers

3.1.4 Growing Trend of Home Care

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Hospital Beds Market, By Power

4.1 Electric Beds

4.2 Manual Beds

4.3 Semi-Electric Beds



5 Hospital Beds Market, By Usage

5.1 Acute Care

5.2 Long-Term Care

5.3 Psychiatric and Bariatric Care

5.4 Other Usages



6 Hospital Beds Market, By Application

6.1 Non-Intensive Care

6.2 Intensive Care



7 Hospital Beds Market, By End User

7.1 Home Care Settings

7.2 Elderly Care Facilities

7.3 Hospitals



8 Hospital Beds Market, By Type

8.1 Bariatric Bed

8.2 Birthing Bed

8.3 General Bed

8.4 Pediatric Bed

8.5 Pressure Relief Bed

8.6 Respiratory Beds

8.7 ICU Beds



9 Hospital Beds Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 Amico Corporation

11.2 Antano Group S.R.L.

11.3 Getinge AB

11.4 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

11.5 Invacare Corporation

11.6 Linet Spol. S.R.O.

11.7 Malvestio S.p.A.

11.8 Medline Industries, Inc.

11.9 Merivaara Corp.

11.10 Midmark Corporation

11.11 Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd.

11.12 Span-America Medical Systems, Inc.

11.13 Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG

11.14 Stryker Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nf2jw6

