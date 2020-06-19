Dublin, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Composite Coatings Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Composite Coatings Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 8.4% by 2028.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing demand for anti-corrosion and self-lubrication in the transportation industry, technological advancements in the mass production of composite coatings, and larger focus on sustainability and the need for green products.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Product Analysis

1.6 End User Analysis

1.7 Strategic Benchmarking

1.8 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing demand for anti-corrosion and self-lubrication in the transportation industry

3.1.2 Technological advancements in the mass production of composite coatings

3.1.3 Larger focus on sustainability and the need for green products

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Composite Coatings Market, By Application

4.1 UV Protection

4.2 Thermal Protection

4.3 Anti-Corrosion

4.4 Other Applications



5 Composite Coatings Market, By Technique

5.1 Brazing

5.2 Laser Melt Injection

5.3 Electroless Plating

5.4 Other Techniques



6 Composite Coatings Market, By Product

6.1 Thermoset Polyimide

6.2 Fluoropolymer-based Composite Paints

6.3 Polyamide Binders



7 Composite Coatings Market, By End User

7.1 Aerospace and Defense

7.2 Oil & Gas

7.3 Transportation

7.4 Construction & Building

7.5 Industrial

7.6 Other End-Users



8 Composite Coatings Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 A.W. Chesterton Company

10.2 Advanced Surface Technologies, Inc.

10.3 Axalta Coating Systems, Llc

10.4 Aztron Technologies, Llc

10.5 Composite Coating Inc.

10.6 Electrochem

10.7 Endura Coatings

10.8 Interpalte Ltd.

10.9 KC Jones Plating Company

10.10 Laser Applied Surface Engineering Ltd.

10.11 Mader Group

10.12 Microplating, Inc.

10.13 Monroe Plating

10.14 Nei Corporation

10.15 Nickel Composite Coatings, Inc.

10.16 OM Sangyo Co., Ltd.

10.17 Poeton Industries Ltd

10.18 PPG Industries, Inc.

10.19 Sharretts Plating Company

10.20 Walter Hunger Gmbh & Co. Kg



