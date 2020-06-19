Dallas, Texas, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market by Component (Medical Devices, System & Software, Services), Application (Telemedicine, Medication Management, Clinical Operations, Inpatient Monitoring, Connected Imaging, Others), and Region, Global Forecast 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global Internet of Things (IoT) in healthcare market size is anticipated to reach over USD 169 billion by 2025. This is attributed to the rising focus on active patient-centric care and patient engagement, rise in high-speed technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, rising need for implementing cost-control actions within the healthcare sector.

Request a pdf sample at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1432

Additionally, the growing adoption of wearable technology, the emergence of connected cars, as well as investments for deploying digital technologies is the main factors driving the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) in the healthcare industry. Increasing geriatric population, technological advancements, along with growing dominance of chronic conditions are substantially impacting the market growth.

Additionally, the growing need to provide better consumer experience and increase in need to get insights on customer preferences & choices are also some of the essential factors boosting the adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) in healthcare solutions. However, initial setup cost and legacy healthcare systems are hampering the market growth. Furthermore, the advent of cloud-based analytics is expected to provide growth opportunities for the IoT in the healthcare market in the forthcoming years.

Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/internet-of-things-iot-in-healthcare-market

Based on the component segment, the market is bifurcated into three sub-segments that are medical devices, systems & software, and services. In 2019, the medical device segment gathered the highest market revenue and it is anticipated to govern the IoT in the healthcare market throughout the forecast period. The large scale implementation of medical devices owing to the increasing need for efficient and cost-effective solutions for enabling healthcare services has propelled the industry growth in the last few years. Additionally, IoT-enabled medical devices possess an essential role in tracking and gathering numerous information, thus, leading to the advancement of different Internet of Things (IoT) in healthcare use cases.

The report also throws light on various aspects of the global IoT in healthcare by assessing the market using value chain analysis. The report covers several qualitative aspects of the IoT in the healthcare industry in market drivers, market restraints and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

Direct purchase the report at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1432

The global IoT in the healthcare market has strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players target to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

Based on the application, the market is classified into telemedicine, clinical operations, medication management, connected imaging, inpatient monitoring, and others. The market for inpatient monitoring is anticipated to witness a staggering growth over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020–2025. The growth of this region is mainly attributed to the major technological shifts, especially those heralded by the Internet of Things (IoT) that are probably to shape the future. Moreover, North America dominated the IoT in the healthcare market during the forecast period due to the presence of major market players and the availability of sophisticated healthcare infrastructures in the region.

Are you looking for a Discount on purchasing the report? If yes then get in touch with us at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/1432

The major players of the global IoT in the healthcare market are Agamatrix, Capsule Technologies, Cisco Systems, GE Healthcare, IBM Corporation, KORE Wireless, Medtronic, Microsoft Corporation, OSP Labs, Resideo Technologies, Royal Philips, and more. The IoT in the healthcare market is fragmented with the existence of well-known global and domestic players across the globe. Also, recognized companies are coming up with innovative and new IoT in healthcare technologies and solutions.

Major points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Outlook

Chapter 5 IoT in Healthcare market by Component

Chapter 6 IoT in Healthcare market by Application

Chapter 8 IoT in Healthcare market By Region

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.