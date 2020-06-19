New York, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Photoresist Type,Photoresist Ancillaries Type, Application, and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05915452/?utm_source=GNW





Photoresists are light-sensitive polymeric resins mainly used in the production of printed circuit boards, printing plates, flat-panel liquid crystal displays, magnetic recording heads, and micro electromechanical systems (MEMS).These components serve as masking materials for the transfer of images into an underlying substrate via etching processes.



Photoresist ancillaries are materials such as photoresist strippers, anti-reflective coatings, developers, and edge bead removers used along with photoresist.The photoresists and photoresist ancillaries are used in wiring configuration of multi-layered semiconductors used in the manufacturing computers, laptops, music players, phones, servers, and household appliances.



The electronic industry is witnessing steady growth in developed and developing countries. The companies operating in this field use photoresist and photoresist ancillaries in products such as advanced telephones, computer systems, and related accessories, televisions and home entertainment equipment, and electronic control and monitoring devices, which have applications in many industrial and scientific areas.



The North America photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market, based on photoresist type, is segmented into ArF immersion photoresist, ArF dry photoresist, KrF photoresist, and G-line & I-line photoresist.The ArF immersion photoresist segment holds the largest share of the North America photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market.



ArF immersion photoresist are defined as the photoresist materials in the 193 nm range and are widely used to manufacture products such as smart phones, PCs, automobiles, electrical appliances, and others.They may be categorized by 65 nm/120 nm pitch dense contact hole or 65 nm/180 nm pitch semi-dense contact hole, and 65 nm ISO contact hole.



They are considered as an excellent process window displaying critical dimension (CD) uniformity allowing better profile shape of the product.Also, the overall process costs are minimized as the topcoat is used in these materials.



Further, they exhibit superior DOF margin, minimal defectivity, and excellent lithography with low Mask Error Enhancement Factor (MEEF).



The North America photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market, based on photoresist ancillaries type, is segmented into anti-reflective coatings, remover, developer, and others.The anti-reflective coating segment holds the largest share of the North America photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market.



Anti-reflective coatings are categorized under product grade of photoresist ancillaries which helps to control reflection and absorbs the light during photolithography.They are known to possess several favorable properties such as multiple reflection suppressions and contrast improvement.



These coatings directly work on reducing the operational costs of the processes of the electronics sector.Anti-reflective coatings assists legacy 365-nm (I-line) processes to cutting-edge 193-nm immersion methods.



These materials offer dynamic process window coupled with wide photoresist compatibility, and desired pattern.



The North America photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market, based on application, is segmented into semiconductors and ICS, LCDS, printed circuit boards, others, and others.The semiconductors and ICs segment holds the largest share of the North America photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market.



Semiconductors known as the devices composed of materials that perform under specific conditions.ICs are the smaller version of circuit boards that are formed of several small electronic components including capacitors, resistors, and transistors.



ICs find application in several electronic devices, such as PCs & laptops, smart phones, mobile devices, and other electronic devices.The surge in demand for the high component-density of devices has propelled the increased utilization of photoresist materials.



The higher density of electronic devices boosts its multi-functionality along with speed and minimizes its surface area.



The North America photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico.The US holds the largest share of the North America photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market, followed by Canada.



According to the International Trade Association, The US semiconductor industry generated worldwide sales worth US$166 billion in 2015.The semiconductor and circuit manufacturing sector is among the leading export industries in the US.



According to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), the semiconductor industry indirectly provides jobs to over 250,000 Americans.The products manufactured by the semiconductor industries are used as a major input for other technologies, leading to diversified demand from many markets.



The use of semiconductors in a wide range of emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT), contributed to the growth of photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market in the US.



A few players present in the North America photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market are MERCK KGaA, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD., Micro Resist Technology GmbH, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., DJ Microlaminates, Inc., and DuPont de Nemours, Inc.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on North America Photoresist & Photoresist Ancillaries Market

The U.S has the highest number of confirmed cases of Covid-19, as, compared to Canada and Mexico. This is likely to impact the chemicals industry in the region as, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the supply chain is likely to get affected. In addition, the overall manufacturing processes, research, and development activities will also impact market growth.



The overall North America photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the North America photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market.

