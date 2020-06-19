Dublin, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 9.6% by 2028.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing animal health care expenses, rising government regulations and increasing interest towards pets in emerging countries.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Technology Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 End User Analysis

1.7 Product Analysis

1.8 Strategic Benchmarking

1.9 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing animal health care expenses

3.1.2 Rising government regulations

3.1.3 Increasing interest towards pets in emerging countries

3.1.4 Recent technological developments in Veterinary Immunodiagnostics

3.1.5 Growth opportunities/investment opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market, By Technology

4.1 Radioimmunoassay

4.2 Rapid Test

4.3 Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)



5 Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market, By Application

5.1 Endocrinology and Oncology Disease

5.2 Infectious Disease

5.3 Bone & Mineral Disease

5.4 Autoimmune Disorder

5.5 Other Applications



6 Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market, By End User

6.1 Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

6.2 Reference Laboratories

6.3 Point of Care/ In House Testing

6.4 Academic and Research Institutes



7 Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market, By Product Type

7.1 Consumables

7.2 Analyzers



8 Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market, By Animal Type

8.1 Companion

8.2 Livestock



9 Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 Idexx Laboratories, Inc.

11.2 Virbac S.A.

11.3 IDVet

11.4 Abaxis Inc.

11.5 Heska Corporation

11.6 Randox

11.7 bioMerieux S.A.

11.8 Zoetis Inc.

11.9 Neogen Corporation

11.10 Qiagen N.V.

11.11 Woodley Veterinary Diagnostics

11.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



