The Global Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 9.6% by 2028.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing animal health care expenses, rising government regulations and increasing interest towards pets in emerging countries.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
Report Highlights
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Technology Analysis
1.5 Application Analysis
1.6 End User Analysis
1.7 Product Analysis
1.8 Strategic Benchmarking
1.9 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Increasing animal health care expenses
3.1.2 Rising government regulations
3.1.3 Increasing interest towards pets in emerging countries
3.1.4 Recent technological developments in Veterinary Immunodiagnostics
3.1.5 Growth opportunities/investment opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market, By Technology
4.1 Radioimmunoassay
4.2 Rapid Test
4.3 Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)
5 Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market, By Application
5.1 Endocrinology and Oncology Disease
5.2 Infectious Disease
5.3 Bone & Mineral Disease
5.4 Autoimmune Disorder
5.5 Other Applications
6 Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market, By End User
6.1 Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics
6.2 Reference Laboratories
6.3 Point of Care/ In House Testing
6.4 Academic and Research Institutes
7 Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market, By Product Type
7.1 Consumables
7.2 Analyzers
8 Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market, By Animal Type
8.1 Companion
8.2 Livestock
9 Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market, By Geography
9.1 North America
9.2 Europe
9.3 Asia Pacific
9.4 Middle East
9.5 Latin America
9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
10 Key Player Activities
10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.3 Product Launch & Expansions
10.4 Other Activities
11 Leading Companies
11.1 Idexx Laboratories, Inc.
11.2 Virbac S.A.
11.3 IDVet
11.4 Abaxis Inc.
11.5 Heska Corporation
11.6 Randox
11.7 bioMerieux S.A.
11.8 Zoetis Inc.
11.9 Neogen Corporation
11.10 Qiagen N.V.
11.11 Woodley Veterinary Diagnostics
11.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
