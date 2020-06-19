GRAND ISLAND, Neb., June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amur Equipment Finance, Inc. (“AmurEF”) today announces the successful closing of its eighth term securitization, in which it issued $226.3MM in notes secured by small- and mid-ticket equipment loans and leases. In the last two years, AmurEF has securitized nearly $1B in equipment-backed notes as part of its ongoing securitization program.



“We are proud of the very strong market response to our securitization, especially given the uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Kalyan Makam, AmurEF Executive Vice President. “The overwhelming investor interest is a powerful affirmation of the performance and diversity of our originations, the quality of our portfolio, and the strength of our platform and business model.”

KeyBanc Capital Markets again served as Structuring Agent, Bookrunner and Lead Manager, with Siebert Williams Shank servicing as Co-Manager. DBRS Morningstar rated all classes of notes and Moody’s rated the Class A-1 through Class D notes.

AmurEF is deeply committed to providing customized financial solutions to America’s small businesses. It has continued to provide financing to new and existing customers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and its market-leading customer service team has worked diligently to provide customers with the flexibility they need to navigate a challenging business environment. In addition, AmurEF became an SBA-licensed Paycheck Protection Program Lender to provide small businesses with needed liquidity to support their payrolls during this period.

AmurEF has grown into one of the largest independent equipment finance companies in the U.S., rising to fourth place on Monitor’s 2019 ranking of Top Private Independents. AmurEF employs over 180 leasing professionals across seven offices, and is headquartered in Grand Island, NE.

About Amur Equipment Finance, Inc.

Amur Equipment Finance is a Top Five nationally ranked independent commercial equipment finance provider and a certified Great Place to Work®, dedicated to ensuring that its customers and employees around the nation are equipped to grow and succeed. AmurEF offers customized capital financing programs that draw on its uniquely expansive expertise in the world’s most essential industries – from transportation and technology to manufacturing and medicine – to support its network of over 15,000 vendors and other partners.

For more information, visit amuref.com .

Media Contact: