Wipe is a small moist cloth that is used for cleaning surfaces.Various types of personal care wipes are commercially available such as baby personal care wipes, makeup removal personal care wipes, cooling personal care wipes, perfume personal care wipes, body personal care wipes, medical personal care wipes, general cleaning personal care wipes, intimate personal care wipes, nail polish removal personal care wipes, and antibacterial personal care wipes.



These personal care wipes are subjected to light rubbing or friction to remove dirt or liquid from the surface.The key advantage of personal care wipes is convenience.



Using personal care wipes is quicker and easier than the alternative of dispensing a liquid and using another cloth or paper towel to clean or remove dust.



Based on product type, the North American personal care wipes market has been segmented intobaby, facial and cosmetic, hand and body, flushable, and others.The babywipes segment heldthe largest share ofthe market in 2019; however, the hand and body wipessegment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



An increasing rate of childbirth, rising population of working women, coupled with modernization in healthcare practices, are the key factors propelling the demand for baby personal care wipes in North American. The shift toward healthy lifestyle and rising focus on sanitation and well-being of babies has further driven the demand for personal care wipes in North American market scenario.



Geographically, the North American personal care wipes market has been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US held the largest share ofthe North American personal care wipes market, followed by Canada and Mexico.The growth of the personal care wipes market in this region is primarily attributed to the rising demand for personal care wipes among various endusers. Additionally, the demand for personal care products such as baby personal care wipes, hand and body wipes, and facial care wipes is increasing in developed countries such as the US and Canada due to rising concern of health and hygiene among the consumers. Moreover, surging demand for natural, chemical-free, and biodegradable personal care wipes is further expected to propel the demand for personal care wipes in the region. The region also has the presence of major personal care wipes manufacturers such as Procter & Gamble, Rockline Industries, Johnson & Johnson, and Edgewell Personal Care.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Personal Care Wipes Market

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) inDecember 2019, and since then it has spread across the globe at a fast pace.The US, Russia, India, Spain, China, Italy, France, and Germany are amongst the worst affected countries in terms of positive cases and reported deaths as of March 2020.



The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The overall market breakdown due to COVID-19 is also affecting the growth of the personal care wipes market due to shutting down of factories, obstacle in supply chain, and downturn in world economy.



Body Wipe Company, Diamond Wipes International, Edgewell Personal Care, Johnson and Johnson, Kimberly Clark Corporation, La Fresh, Nice-Pak Products, Inc., Procter & Gamble, Rockline Industries, and Unicharm International are among the major players in the North American personal care wipes market.



Overall size of the North American personal care wipes market has been derived in accordance to primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Additionally, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North American personal care wipes market.

