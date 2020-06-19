VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Champignon Brands Inc. (“Champignon” or the “Company”) (CSE: SHRM) (FWB: 496) (OTCQB: SHRMF), a human optimization sciences company with an emphasis on ketamine and psychedelic medicine, continues to highlight the scientific merit of its ketamine treatments for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) while demonstrating rapid onset efficacy and safety of its treatment processes. To this accord, the Company is proud to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Roger McIntyre, and the Canadian Rapid Treatment Centre of Excellence (the “CRTCE”) have been recently published in two peer reviewed study journals (the “Peer Reviewed Studies”) focusing on ketamine’s safety, tolerability and effectiveness:
The Company invites both current and prospective shareholders to review the Peer Reviewed Studies using applicable databases.
“The publications of data as it relates to ketamine treatment at the CRTCE continues to demonstrate the rapid and robust efficacy of ketamine in persons with depression and related disorders,” said Dr. McIntyre, Champignon’s CEO. “Our data, for the first time in the field of psychiatry, shows that ketamine can improve a person’s ability to function in their role and return to work within a few weeks. The significant efficacy of ketamine at our centre is also matched by stable side-effect profiles, as well as the acceptability of ketamine in people who are benefitting from this novel treatment.”
According to Expertscape.com, Dr. McIntyre is the most recognized researcher in the world as it pertains to depression. Dr, McIntyre developed Canada’s first treatment centre providing rapid onset treatments for persons with mood disorders; The Canadian Rapid Treatment Centre of Excellence (CRTCE). With these recent publications, the CRTCE continues to be the leading, integrated center combining expertise in R&D, clinical research and medicine in depression and related disorders.
About Champignon Brands Inc.
Champignon Brands Inc. (CSE: SHRM) is a research-driven company specializing in the formulation of a suite of medicinal mushrooms health products as well as novel ketamine, anaesthetics and adaptogenic delivery platforms for the nutritional, wellness and alternative medicine industries. Via its vertically integrated alternative medicine product range, Champignon is pursuing the development and commercialization of rapid onset treatments capable of improving health outcomes for patients suffering with conditions like depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), as well as substance and alcohol use disorders. Under a collaborative research agreement with the University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine, the Company is conducting preclinical studies and eventual human clinical trials, with the objective of demonstrating safety and efficacy of the combination of psilocybin and cannabidiol in treating mTBI with PTSD or stand-alone PTSD. Champignon continues to be inspired by sustainability, as its medicinal mushroom-infused SKUs are organic, non-GMO and vegan certified. For more information, visit the Company’s website at: https://champignonbrands.com
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Dr. Roger McIntyre
Chief Executive Officer
FOR INVESTOR INQUIRIES:
Champignon Brands | Storyboard Communications
Investor Relations, Toronto, Canada
Investor Line: +1 (833) 375-9995 x611
E: champignonbrands@storyboardcommunications.com
Tyler Troup
Circadian Group
E: SHRM@champignonbrands.com
FOR CHAMPIGNON BRANDS FRENCH INQUIRIES:
Remy Scalabrini
Maricom Inc.
E: rs@maricom.ca
T: +1 (888) 585-MARI
The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.
Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, statements we make regarding the speed and effectiveness of our treatments are "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events, or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's requirements for additional financing, and the effect of capital market conditions and other factors on capital availability, the Company's limited operating history and lack of historical profits; competition; failure of treatments to provide the expected health benefits; unanticipated side effects; dependence on obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals, including acquiring and renewing federal, provincial, state, municipal, local or other licenses; developments and changes in laws and regulations, including increased regulation of the Company’s industries and the capital markets; economic and financial conditions; volatility in the capital markets; engaging in activities that could be later determined to be illegal under domestic or international laws; failure to obtain the necessary shareholder, government or regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE; and failure to retain, secure and maintain key personnel and strategic partnerships including but not limited to executives, researchers, clinicians, customers and suppliers. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company has no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available.
Champignon Brands Inc.
CHAMPIGNON Brands Inc. logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: