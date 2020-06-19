Dublin, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Thalassemia Market and Competitive Landscape - 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research report provides comprehensive insights into the Thalassemia pipeline, epidemiology, market valuations, drug sales, market forecast, drug forecasts, and market shares. This research analyzes and forecasts the Thalassemia market size and drug sales. It also provides insights into Thalassemia epidemiology and late stage pipeline.



The report covers the following: Thalassemia treatment options, Thalassemia late stage clinical trials pipeline, Thalassemia prevalence by countries, Thalassemia market size and forecast by countries, key market events and trends, drug sales and forecast by countries, and market shares by countries. The research scope includes the countries US, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, Europe, Global (G7 Countries).



Research Scope

Countries: US, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, Europe, Global

Thalassemia pipeline: Find out drugs in clinical trials for the treatment of Thalassemia by development phase 3, phase 2, and phase 1, by pharmacological class and company

Thalassemia epidemiology: Find out the number of patients diagnosed (prevalence) with Thalassemia by countries

Thalassemia drugs: Identify key drugs marketed and prescribed for Thalassemia in the US, including trade name, molecule name, and company

Thalassemia drugs sales: Find out the sales value for Thalassemia drugs by countries

Thalassemia market valuations: Find out the market size for Thalassemia drugs in 2019 by countries. Find out how the market advanced from 2016 and forecast to 2024

Thalassemia drugs market share: Find out the market shares for key drugs by countries

Benefits of this Research

Evaluate commercial market opportunities for Thalassemia drugs

Synthesize insights for business development & licensing

Track market size, competitor drug sales, market shares in the Thalassemia market

Develop in-depth knowledge of competition and markets

Analyze Thalassemia drug sales data to update your brand planning trackers

Develop tactics and strategies to take advantage of opportunities in the market

Track Market Events and Trends and analyze key events in the Thalassemia market

Develop forecast models, healthcare frameworks, or economic models

Answer key business questions; supports decision making in R&D to long term marketing strategies

