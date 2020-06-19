Dublin, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Irrigation - Research Markets Potential" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Irrigation has long presented a challenge to farmers who seek to use water efficiently, maintain the mineral content of their soil, and optimize yield. Therefore, it is no surprise that technological solutions have been developed in order to achieve those goals through: sensors for monitoring soil/plant moisture, systems for overseeing irrigation, and remotely operated irrigation systems.

The publisher has conducted a unique study that investigates the market potential for smart irrigation systems. An extensive survey examining the current situation of the smart irrigation market and analyzing the potential customers' awareness of and interest in the latest technological developments.

Respondents

  • The study is based on a survey conducted among 680 farmers.
  • The geographical distribution of respondents is as follows: 81% from U.S., 14% from Canada, 1% from the United Kingdom, and 4% from Australia / New Zealand.
  • Since the majority of respondents are based in the United States, the study will mainly focus on the U.S. agricultural market.

Key Topics Covered

  • Executive Summary
  • List of Figures
  • Respondents, Methodology
  • Main Conclusions
  • Introduction
  • Chapter 1: How Farmers Irrigate Today
  • Chapter 2: Smart Irrigation - Gauging Farmers' Interest
  • Chapter 3: Market Potential
  • Chapter 4: Farmers' Expectations
  • Chapter 5: Leading Smart Irrigation Systems

Companies Mentioned

  • AquaSpy
  • Arable
  • CropX
  • Droplet
  • Hortau
  • Pycno
  • Rainpal
  • Smart Farm
  • Tevatronic
  • Tule
  • WaterBit

