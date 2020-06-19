Dublin, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com has added a new article on the ambulatory surgery centers sector "Ambulatory Surgery Centers Begin Return to Elective Surgeries"



In order to focus resources on the COVID-19 pandemic, many states postponed elective surgeries. As a result some ambulatory surgery centers closed their doors although in cases where hospitals were overwhelmed, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) have allowed ambulatory surgery centers to act as overflow hospitals for patients with medical needs unrelated to COVID-19. Many US states will begin to allow elective surgeries to take place however the ability to carry out elective surgeries could be hampered by the availability of COVID-19 tests as patients will have to be screened for COVID-19 before the procedure can take place.



Once ambulatory surgery centers reopen, it is likely that they will experience a greater demand for elective surgeries both from existing patients who postponed procedures and from new patients concerned about the risk of exposure to the virus in a hospital setting. Some analysts predict that the COVID-19 pandemic will speed up the trend of more elective surgeries moving to outpatient centers as hospitals will still be focused on COVID-19 care.



Even before the pandemic the CMS had greatly expanded the range of procedures it would pay for in ambulatory surgery centers and in the future these could be extended further to allow hospitals to focus on emergency cases and to lower the overall risk of infection to the public.



