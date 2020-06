Dublin, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Tools - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Power Tools market worldwide will grow by a projected US$6.9 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%. Electric, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 3.8% and reach a market size of US$18.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Electric market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1.9% CAGR. Within Europe, Germany will add over US$163.9 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$169.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Electric segment will reach a market size of US$890.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Power Tools market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 6.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.3 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity.



The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.



Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Power Tools market landscape.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aimco Global

Apex Tool Group

Atlas Copco AB

C. & E. FEIN GmbH

CHERVON (China) Trading Co., Ltd

CS Unitec, Inc.

DEPRAG SCHULZ GMBH u. CO.

Emerson Electric Co.

Ferm BV

Friedrich Duss Maschinenfabrik GmbH & Co. KG

Hilti North America

Hitachi Koki Co., Ltd.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Interskol

Kyocera Corporation

Makita Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Positec Group

Robert Bosch GmbH

Snap-on, Inc.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Techtronic Industries Co., Ltd.

TTS Tooltechnic Systems AG & Co. KG

Uryu Seisaku, Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Power Tools Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



