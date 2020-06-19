BEIJING, China, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”), a China-based precision oncology company that covers full-cycle cancer care, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 16,000,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing five ordinary shares of the Company, at US$16.00 per ADS. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on June 19, 2020 under the symbol “GTH.” The gross proceeds from the initial public offering is US$256 million, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their over-allotment option to purchase additional ADSs. The Company has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to 2,400,000 additional ADSs, which would contribute to additional gross proceeds of up to US$38.4 million, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus.



Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited are acting as joint bookrunners for the offering. BTIG, LLC and Canaccord Genuity LLC are acting as co-managers.

A registration statement on Form F-1 related to the offering has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed on the website of the SEC at www.sec.gov .

The offering is made only by means of a prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained by contacting the following underwriters: (1) Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Eleven Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10010. Attention: Prospectus Department, telephone: +1-800-221-1037, email: newyork.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; (2) China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited, 29th Floor, One International Finance Centre, 1 Harbour View Street, Central, Hong Kong. Attention: Rita Lee, telephone: +852-2872-2000, email: leerita@cicc.com.cn; (3) BTIG, LLC, 65 East 55th Street, New York, NY 10022. Email: equitycapitalmarkets@btig.com; and (4) Canaccord Genuity LLC, 99 High Street, 12th Floor, Boston, MA 02110. Attention: Syndicate Department, telephone: +1-617-371-3900, email: prospectus@cgf.com.

About Genetron Holdings Limited

Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”) is a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in cancer molecular profiling and harnesses advanced technologies in molecular biology and data science to transform cancer treatment. The Company has developed a comprehensive product and service portfolio that cover the full-cycle of cancer care from early screening, to diagnosis and treatment recommendations, to continuous monitoring and continuous care.

