SOMERSET, N.J., June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTBC, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leading provider of cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, today announced that CareCloud , its wholly-owned subsidiary, has been selected by Envision Pain Management to provide comprehensive revenue cycle management (RCM) support and contactless patient experience. This partnership will help Envision Pain Management, as they proceed to open four new clinic locations, cut costly and timely documentation time, improve provider productivity, and, most importantly, improve patient satisfaction through reduced wait times.



“Envision Pain Management specializes in serving primarily rural and underserved areas and is actively working on expanding patient access by opening four new clinic locations. As their growth partner, CareCloud will provide complete, end-to-end, comprehensive RCM services that will streamline operations and allow for greater focus on patient care,” said Wes Stolp, Executive Vice President of Sales, MTBC. “We are excited to improve Envision Pain Management’s efficiency - both clinically and operationally - as well as implement paperless patient intake so they can spend more time caring for patients and less time processing paperwork.”

Envision Pain Management is located in Clyde, North Carolina, and is preparing to open additional locations in western North Carolina and Wisconsin. They expect to add three more clinics to the practice in the near future. The dedication to reach more patients in rural, underserved areas, fueled Envision Pain Management’s motivation to find a practice management partner that could take on the operational heavy-lifting for multiple offices.

“Our decision to partner with CareCloud came with much deliberation. We were originally vetting multiple EMR systems but quickly realized the superiority of CareCloud’s software and user experience. CareCloud exceeded our expectations across a variety of metrics – user-friendly, quick data capture, and it checked off all of our requirement boxes,” said Travis Hecker, MD at Envision Pain Management. “They also helped educate us on the importance of having the right operational support. Now that we better understand the complexities of a seamless RCM process, we could not be more excited to have them as part of our extended care team. We are confident that CareCloud will help us succeed in our clinical expansion, increase patient access, and improve clinical outcomes. We believe CareCloud directly aligns with and supports our organization’s mission statement to improve patient care.”

“Envision Pain Management is the type of practice we're focused on partnering with,” said Mike Cuesta, Chief Marketing Officer, MTBC. “They have a strong plan to scale, and a commitment to expand their reach of quality care. The only thing that was missing from this plan was a dedicated partner to help them get there. Together, we’re helping their practice move forward.”

About Envision Pain Management

Envision Pain Management is a single-specialty pain management practice. Envision Pain Management is a leader in advancing quality joint, muscle, nerve, and spine pain care, and technology while providing superior access, service and care to patients and their families. Envision Pain Management’s board-certified physicians provide leading-edge minimally invasive operative, procedural, and non-operative pain care with the most current FDA approved therapies. Our vision is to bring the most current pain management therapies and interventions to patients in rural and underserved areas. We have been able to partner with patient-centered, quality-focused health systems, and organizations to expand pain care.

For additional information, please visit our website at www.envisionpainmanagement.com , contact us at www.envisionpainmanagement.com/contact/ or call (828) 237-8001.

About MTBC

MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides a full suite of proprietary cloud-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers and hospitals throughout the United States. Our Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform includes revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) solutions for high-performance medical groups. MTBC helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, allowing them to improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBC,” and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBCP.”

For additional information, please visit our website at www.mtbc.com . To view MTBC's latest investor presentation, read press releases, and listen to interviews with management, please visit ir.mtbc.com.

