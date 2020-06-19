New York, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Mineral Trioxide Aggregate Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type ; Application and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05915447/?utm_source=GNW

Restraining factors, such as challenges in endodontics and dental health likely to damage the growth of the market in the coming years.



Additionally, growing industry of dental tourisms in Mexicoand increasing demand for cosmetic dentistryare likely to increase the growth of the mineral trioxide aggregate marketduring the forecast period.

Mineral trioxide aggregate is an endodontic cement which is mainly composed of tricalcic silicate, tricalcicalluminate, bismuth oxide.It is of two types gray MTA and white MTA.



It is widely used as a dental root repair material and is used during dental procedures like apexification, repairing root perforations during root canal therapy, and internal root resorption.

The high prevalence and recurrent nature of dental caries and periodontal disease demand for endodontic treatment procedures.As per the CDC, the more than 1 in 4 (26%) adults in the United States have untreated tooth decay.



In 2017, approximately 16.9% of children aged from 5 to 19 years are diagnosed with untreated dental caries, and 31.6% of adults aged from 20 to 44 are affected with untreated dental caries further leading to periodontal diseases in the US. Even at its most mild level, it can affect the patient’s quality of life. Thus, the growing prevalence of tooth decay and gum diseases in the US is likely to favor the growth of the market during the forecast period. Thus, the high prevalence of dental issues is likely to propel the growth of mineral trioxide aggregate (MTA) market.

In the recent years, dentistry has emerged as a popular type of medical tourism.This medical tourism involves outdoor travel to provide medical services at lower cost.



The treatment typically takes place at the end of a vacation to make the most of the travel expense.The majority of dental tourism advertisements target Americans for treatment in Mexico or Costa Rico.



Dental tourism is an important segment of the medical tourism market.

The average cost of root canal treatment ranges from US$ 300 to US$ 1800 in the US, depending on the type of root canal.Whereas, in Mexico, root canal may cost around US$ 300-US$ 500.



The difference of more than 50% in the cost of a treatment makes traveling to another country beneficial.This factor holds true for approximately 35% of the Americans that do not have an insurance plan.



It is estimated that nearly 130 million people in US don’t have a health insurance cover.According to the American Academy of Implant Dentistry, for Canadians and Americans, a dental procedure in Mexico is easily affordable and do not compromise on quality.



The increasing number of patients associated with dental procedures in the emerging economies is likely to offer growth opportunities for the manufacturers, healthcare providers, and dental implant equipment suppliers.

North America is witnessing the growing number of COVID-19 cases; for instance, in the US, the number of cases has been increased to about 1,010,507 with 56,803 deaths reported as per the world meter.Due to COVID-19 spreading, many cities are shutting down, causing treatments and doctors/dentist appointment cancellation.



The patients suffering from critical dental issues need physical attention and need to perform procedures in the clinics.As the oral treatment, procedures are directly contacted with patients’ oral fluid that has a possible risk of infections, for the preventing the spread of COVID-19 it is requested to maintain social distancing as there is a greater risk of getting infected with coronavirus due to direct exposure to oral fluids of the patients. Therefore, it is likely to affect the mineral trioxide aggregate (MTA) market owing to the above mention points.

In 2019, the white segment accounted for the largest market share in the mineral trioxide aggregate marketin North America.The growth of the white segments is attributed to better handling characteristics and compatibility than compared to Gray MTA.



Moreover, white mineral trioxide aggregate provides greater hardness, and more radiopacity than Portland cement (PC) which is projected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

In 2019, the retrograde filling segment estimated the highest CAGR of 6.6% in the market during the forecast period. The objective of retrograde filling is to tightly seal the apical canal in order to eliminate microorganisms and their byproducts out of the periapical region.Mineral trioxide aggregate (MTA) has become the material of choice for retrograde filling as MTA is the most biocompatible root-end filling material hence it is a preferred choice for retrograde filling. Hence, the segment is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period.

