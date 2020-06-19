LOS ANGELES, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) today announced continued record growth in audience and viewership for its rapidly expanding portfolio of advertising-based streaming entertainment networks.
In May 2020, Cinedigm’s Monthly Active Viewers reached approximately 13.2 million monthly active ad-supported viewers across Cinedigm’s digital networks distributed via linear Free Ad-supported TV (FAST) and Advertising Video on Demand (AVOD), up over 38% from the 9.7 million viewers reported in March 2020, and up nearly 193% from the 4.5 million viewers reported in October, 2019.
Key Milestones and Facts:
“We are in the middle of a generational opportunity as the $70 billion US television ad market rapidly shifts where the viewers are – on streaming, ad-supported networks,” says Erick Opeka, President of Cinedigm Digital Networks. “This continued, unprecedent surge in users and consumption across our networks validates our business model of building streaming channels with the world’s best content producers, and bringing them to hundreds of millions of devices globally with the world’s biggest telcos, platforms, and device manufacturers.”
Updates on Recent and Upcoming Key OTT Initiatives:
About Cinedigm:
For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com/.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” "plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Cinedigm is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses expected future streaming channel operating plans and launches. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Cinedigm’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of Cinedigm could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release.
The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Cinedigm’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on July 16, 2019, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Cinedigm undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Cinedigm is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.
