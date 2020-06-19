LONDON, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

On June 17, 2020, VivoPower International PLC (Nasdaq: VVPR) (the “Company”) received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) confirming that the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), requiring that companies listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market maintain a closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share, for a minimum number of business days. The Company’s share price has risen by 68% since June 1, 2020 to close at $1.60 on 17 June 2020 (being the date of the confirmation letter from NASDAQ). Over this period, the closing bid price maintained a level above $1.00, with an average daily turnover exceeding 1 million shares, which is 3x higher than the norm. This is a positive development for the Company and has been achieved ahead of the re-instatement of the NASDAQ’s Price-based Requirements on July 1, 2020.

About VivoPower

VivoPower is an international solar and critical power services company, providing critical energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions to a diverse range of commercial and industrial customers, including the development, construction, and sale of photovoltaic solar projects.

