Fish protein hydrolysate is a bioactive compound that is a blend of degraded proteins extracted by the hydrolysis of protein extracted from fish material or fish.It is generally produced through enzymatic hydrolysis technique that involves decomposing the minced fish together with enzymes, and the hydrolysis process gives out smaller peptides and amino acids as major products.



The enzymatic hydrolysis requires the use of expensive enzymes, such as chymotrypsin, pepsin, alcalase, and trypsin, which increases the cost of production.The dried fish protein hydrolysate manufacturing involves a complex process of removal of moisture content and results in substantial energy requirements, which boosts the cost further.



There is a rising interest in fish protein hydrolysate from end-user industries, especially to aid skin health through micronutrients.Growing consumer preference toward the consumption of nutritious and chemical-free food products is anticipated to boost the market growth in the coming years.



Owing to the presence of significant quantities of minerals, and vitamin A and D, the fish protein hydrolysate is used as essential ingredient in various food products. On the back of its translucent appearance, fish protein hydrolysate is used as a gelatin in flavored and non-flavored foodstuff. Along with extensive use in food industries, the fish protein hydrolysate are also used in the production of several animal feeds. The fish protein hydrolysate is also used as a binding agent in pet food products. As fish protein hydrolysate is a rich source of micronutrients; it is known for exhibiting anti-aging properties for skin, controlling blood pressure levels, and enhancing the growth of bone in animals. Fish protein hydrolysate finds its applications in the organic cosmetics and pharmaceuticals industries, which provide wider growth opportunities for the manufacturers operating in the fish protein hydrolysate market.



The North America fish protein hydrolysate market is segmented on the basis of technology into acid hydrolysis, autolytic hydrolysis, and enzymatic hydrolysis.The enzymatic hydrolysis segment holds the largest share in the North America fish protein hydrolysate market, followed by acid hydrolysis.



However, low process yield, as well as the high costs of industrial enzymes and need for special treatments to neutralize the solutions obtained during enzymatic hydrolysis are a few definite limitations of the enzymatic hydrolysis process. Tackling the complications of process to control it for obtaining a certain molecular mass of protein is also a challenging task.



The North America fish protein hydrolysate market is segmented on the basis of form into powder and liquid.The powder segment holds a larger share of the market.



Demand for fish protein hydrolysate in the powered form is higher than that for the liquid form owing to a longer shelf-life, and ease of transportation and storage.



The North America fish protein hydrolysate market, based on source, is segmented into tuna, sardine, Atlantic salmon, crustaceans, and others.The tuna segment holds the largest share of the market.



Tuna is a saltwater fish that belongs to the Mackerel family.It has unique pink to dark red flesh, and its meat has a rich flavor and flaky texture with high oil content.



It has a high vitamin D and fatty acid content, with decent low-fat protein content.



The North America fish protein hydrolysate market is segmented based on application as animal feed, pet food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and others.The emergence of transmissible diseases in livestock such as beef, cattle, and cows has led to an upsurge in the incorporation of supplementary additives in feed for increasing feed assimilation, followed by enhancing immune response and improving valuable microflora; this drives the North America fish protein market for the animal feed additives segment.



The demand for animal feed for uplifting growth performance and improving protein content boosts the growth of the market for this segment.



The North America fish protein hydrolysate market is segmented on the basis of country into the US, Canada, and Mexico.The US holds the largest share of the market, followed by Canada.



The fish protein hydrsylate products market in the US has been growing at a faster pace since the past few years.High disposable income, coupled with changing lifestyle, is attracting consumers to consume functional foods products in the daily diet.



Presently, a maintaining healthy gut is a major concern among health-conscious consumers. Additionally,the production and consumption of pet food in the US is growing due to a rising focus on healthy pet food products.



A few of the players operating in the North Americafish protein hydrolysate market are Copalis Sea Solutions, Diana Group, Hofseth BioCare ASA, Janatha Fish Meal & Oil Products, SOPROPÊCHE, and CR Brown Enterprises.



The global fish protein hydrolysate market size has been derived in accordance with to both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the fish protein hydrolysate market.

