SAN JOSE, Calif., June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boviet Solar Technology Co. Ltd., has been rated a Top Performer in PV Evolution Labs’ (PVEL) PV Module Reliability Scorecard for the second year in a row, Boviet Solar USA’s Senior Manager of Sales and Marketing Logan Fang announced today. Independent lab PVEL, in conjunction with DNV GL, tests solar modules annually on a variety of reliability factors. Boviet’s solar modules were rated one of the best panels available in the world in the Potential-induced Degradation (PID) category.



“Our ranking as a PVEL Top Performer for the second year in a row firmly establishes Boviet Solar USA as a top-tier supplier for utility-scale and large commercial solar projects. PVEL is the gold standard in solar panel testing, and now we can confidently say Boviet solar panels have been recognized as being gold standard, too,” Fang said.

“PID is becoming a major concern in the industry. Being named one of the most reliable manufacturers in the PID category is a testament to Boviet’s high-quality design, high-quality components and meticulous manufacturing process,” Fang added.

“We congratulate Boviet Solar USA for once again being featured in PVEL’s PV Module Reliability Scorecard after being recognized as a Top Performer in thermal cycling, dynamic mechanical load sequence, and PID last year. With a number of new Boviet modules recently arriving at PVEL, we look forward to seeing Boviet's results on their new module designs,” said PVEL Head of PV Module Business Tristan Erion-Lorico.

Scorecard rankings are based on PVEL’s data-driven Product Qualification Program, which independently recognizes solar panel manufacturers that are outpacing the competition in product quality and durability, and provides solar project developers, investors and asset owners with independent, consistent reliability and performance data.

About Boviet Solar USA

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Boviet Solar USA is the North American arm of Boviet Solar Technology Co. Ltd., the largest manufacturer of solar panels in Vietnam. A wholly owned subsidiary of Powerway Alloy Materials Co., Boviet Solar USA delivers commercial-grade solar modules and related products to contractors, integrators, and distributed generation (DG) providers in North America. Boviet Solar USA offers innovative, state-of-the-art technology products developed and manufactured at the company’s 530,000 square foot facility in Vietnam, which is designed to produce 1.2 GW of solar module capacity each year. Boviet Solar USA also delivers solar products where and when they are needed, shipping from multiple fully stocked warehouses spread strategically across the U.S. with locations at both East and West coast shipping ports.

