Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company" or “MCT”)
(Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company
Registered No: 93546)
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658
Directorate Change
The Board announces that with effect from 30 June 2020, Mrs Joanna Dentskevich will be resigning from her position on the Board. The Board wishes to express its thanks to Mrs Dentskevich for her valued contribution to the Board during her time as a director.
The Board is in the process of identifying a new Jersey-resident director to be appointed in place of Mrs Dentskevich and a further announcement providing details of the new director will be released in due course.
Enquiries:
Chris Bougourd
JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited
Assistant Secretary
Tel.: 01481 702400
Dean Orrico
President
Middlefield International Limited
Tel.: 01203 7094016
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC
