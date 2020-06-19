Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company" or “MCT”)

(Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company

Registered No: 93546)

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

Directorate Change

The Board announces that with effect from 30 June 2020, Mrs Joanna Dentskevich will be resigning from her position on the Board. The Board wishes to express its thanks to Mrs Dentskevich for her valued contribution to the Board during her time as a director.

The Board is in the process of identifying a new Jersey-resident director to be appointed in place of Mrs Dentskevich and a further announcement providing details of the new director will be released in due course.

Enquiries:

Chris Bougourd

JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited

Assistant Secretary

Tel.: 01481 702400

Dean Orrico

President

Middlefield International Limited

Tel.: 01203 7094016

END OF ANNOUNCEMENT