ZUG, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZUG, SWITZERLAND - ATROMG8, the unique multi- DLT and blockchain Landscape powered by the innovative MixNet 5.0 is making slow but gradual strides. Its utility token, AG8, has recently been listed on Probit, South Korea as an AG8/USDT pairing.



About ATROMG8

ATROMG8 is a Decentralized DPoS based blockchain-based ecosystem that enables human communication. Learning, managing and organizing in a fast, simple, and secure manner. Through its unique multi DLT and blockchain architecture, ATROMG8 aims to optimize the concept of human communication and value exchange to a whole new level, under the verticals of privacy and security. Its MixNet superstructure technology works to create a real-time ecosystem on digital platforms that is safe for all kinds of interaction in small and larger groups.



Various blockchain networks will be able to access the platform’s decentralized enterprise open source Blockchain ledger and execute transactions via direct satellite communication if needed, thus making it much safer in terms of security and privacy.



The platform is powered by AG8 tokens that will facilitate various activities throughout the ATROMG8 ecosystem. These include - sending and receiving data, cost of services, financial transactions, and compensation charges for the node operators and stakeholders.



Apart from its utility as a peer to peer transaction vehicle, AG8 tokens will also serve as a means of exchange, a unit of account, and a store of value. AG8 token holders will be able to access the entire ATROM network and use its services/products. Interestingly, the platform is user-friendly, because of the fact that users can access it through any type of device - be it a desktop, tablet, or mobile phone.



ATROMG8 is a global operating ecosystem that will facilitate safe and secure communication ( in terms of conversation, value exchange, and financial transactions) throughout the world, as per geographic regulations and in collaboration with licensed service providers in every field for a fairer, better and cleaner world.



Many are already working on applications and other interactions on the ATROM Network and so does the team contribute and build more and more transactions.



ATROMG8`s team has provided the Blockchain solution for the rebuild the chain movement https://rebuildthechain.com/ - https://ppict-eab.org/ and contact tracing & exposure Analysis using Blockchain. We are working constantly on many projects which should help the planet to become a better place and we don't ask for payment. It's enough for the team to see our Name mentioned and building new relationships on which we are then building our ecosystems for our community.



We are actively participating in the ChainSat project which is brought to life by Accubits Technologies. https://chainsat.accubits.com/ it is the first of its kind project. CHAINSAT is a low earth orbit satellite developed by Accubits Technologies to establish an enterprise blockchain ledger that can enable a secure transactional network for next-generation enterprise blockchain applications. It facilitates a secure communication channel for enterprise consortium communication without any need to depend on the internet. Communication with the satellite will be established with UHF Telemetry with 115 kbps data and S-Band payload Transmitter with up to 5 Mbps data and an experimental X-band transmitter with up to 150 Mbps data. The satellite will have an onboard data storage of 4 TB in space hardened memory modules.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H0F6Iltnnq0&feature=youtu.be



Other Important Details



AtromG8 Get Featured on Hackernoon

In the list of “Top 20 Promising Blockchain Projects in 2020”, AtromG8 saved its place among the top 3 projects. According to Hackernoon, AtromG8's decentralized biological system is going to prosper with a robust number of clients and increase inconceivable footing in the near future because of ATROMG8’s unique ecosystem which is providing all you need to communicate, learn, work and organize for you and your friends or simply to hang out and share a movie together.



About the Probit Exchange

ProBit is one of the most recognized cryptocurrency exchanges out there in the market. It features among the Top 20 exchanges in terms of the trading volume. It also supports 500 trading pairs. A few of its other key statistics are:



100,000+ community members

500,000+ monthly active users

2,500,000 monthly web visitors

40,000,000 users on partnering aggregators and wallets such as CoinMarketCap

Global outreach in 8 key languages & markets provided

Multilingual website supporting 25 different languages

ProBit is arguably the most user-friendly crypto exchange that makes it extremely easy for traders to engage with the AG8/ USDT trading pair. ATROMG8’s recent inclusion on ProBit is a new avenue for the decentralized blockchain ecosystem to reach more users across the world.



The AG8/USDT trading pair is fully functional in Probit, South Korea. Users will be able to start depositing and trading from 19th and 22nd June respectively.



Deposit begins on June 19, 2020, Friday, 17:00 KST

Trading begins on June 22, 2020, Monday, 17:00 KST



Important Links

ATROMG8 Website: https://atromg8.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/My_Atronocom_World

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AtromG8/

ProBit South Korea: www.probit.kr

Name: M. Batista Company: ATROMG8 Email: Mbdo@atromg8.com Website: https://atromg8.com/