Foresight VCT plc

Allotment of Ordinary Shares

The Board announces that on 19 June 2020 1,944,207 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the Company were allotted under the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Scheme at 63.3p per share.

Application has been made for the admission of the 1,944,207 Ordinary Shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities.

Following this allotment of shares the Company now has 208,029,661 Ordinary Shares in issue.

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8181