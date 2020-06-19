Sevnica, Slovenia, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protect Pharmaceutical Corp. “OTC:(PRTT)” Protect Pharmaceutical Corp is pleased to announce successful use of its Agropharm A biologically clean fertilizer on the fields of Slovenia. Among other uses, the product was used by Green Drop D.O.O. Slovenia on its Spelt production. Spelt is one of the ingredients that Green Drop D.O.O. uses in its biologically clean creams and various kinds of food supplement products. Agropharm A was applied on the seedlings of Spelt and later on the fields. One control field was planted without Agropharm A use. The crop of Spelt was collected this week. The results show tremendous advantages of using Agropharm A. Spelt crop showed a 28% weight increase compared to the control field. Also, when producing the juice needed for the products of Green Drop D.O.O., the crop produced with Agropharm A showed 33% more yield in the juice compared to the crop collected from the control field.



Agropharm A and other Company products were also used in this 2020 season on various agricultures, including wine grapes, cannabis & wheat. All of the cultures already show the incredible advantages Agropharmacy products. The Company shall inform its shareholders on the more precise results of use of its products in 2020 season as soon as it receives the statistics from its customers.

Further, the Company is pleased to announce that it has obtained DTC eligibility with The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") for its shares listed on OTC Markets. The DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation ("DTCC"), a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered "DTC eligible." This electronic method of clearing securities accelerates the settlement process for investors, enabling the stock to be traded over a wider network of brokerage firms, achieved by adhering to compliance standards.

The Company wants to thank V Stock Global for their assistance in obtaining DTC eligibility.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “to”, “plan”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “could”, “would”, “estimate,” or “continue”, or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with OTC Markets. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.