Blueberry extract are derived from small blue berries which grows on the perennial flowering bush Cyanococcus.These extracts are considered a natural health supplement which is prepared from concentrated blueberry juice.



Blueberry extract are known for rich nutritional profile and a rich source of antioxidants, beneficial plant compounds, such as flavonol and anthocyanins, and other vital nutrients.The food and dietary supplement manufacturers are focusing on blueberry extracts products due to the growing awareness regarding their nutritional benefits, leading to an increase in their demand in North America.



Rising health awareness among the general population is driving the consumption of natural origin products with natural ingredients. To cater to the market demand for blueberry extracts, producers are diversifying the application base of these extracts.



Based on application, the North America blueberry extract market is categorized into food and beverages, cosmetics and skin care, nutraceuticals, and others.In 2018, the food and beverages segment dominated the North America blueberry extract market; however, the nutraceuticals segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during forecast period.



Based on form, the North America blueberry extract market is bifurcated into liquid, powder, dried (dehydrated), and puree.Based on distribution channel, the blueberry extract market is segmented into direct sales and indirect sales.



In 2018, the indirect sales segment accounted for the largest share in the North America blueberry extract market.



Geographically, the North America blueberry extract market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico.The US accounted for the largest share of the North America blueberry extract market.



The demand and production capacity of blueberry extracts in the US has surged significantly in the past few years.The majority of blueberry extracts producers in the US rely on direct market sales of their products to the end use industries such as nutraceuticals and food and beverages.



Blueberry extracts is observed as a natural source of anthocyanins, which is creating lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the developed country.



Bio-Botanica Inc., Carrubba Inc., FutureCeuticals, Inc., Life Extension, Mazza Innovation, Nutragreen Biotechnology Company, HerboNutra , Natural in¸ Shaanxi Guanjie Technology Co., Ltd, Berrico, and others are among the major players in the North America blueberry extract market.



Overall size of the North America blueberry extract market has been derived in accordance to both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the blueberry extract market.

