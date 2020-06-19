STAMFORD, Conn., June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The inaugural ISG TechXchange: Healthcare & Life Sciences virtual event, hosted by global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), will explore how digital technology is disrupting the healthcare and life sciences industries, and offer strategies for adapting to a new era of care in the post-COVID world.

The live, online event, June 22, at 9 a.m., U.S. Eastern Time, is the first ISG conference to look exclusively at the impact of digital on healthcare and life sciences. Through a series of virtual keynote addresses, panel discussions and technology demonstrations in the ISG Exhibit Hall, participants will be able to learn how automation, devices and data are transforming the industry.

“Within a matter of weeks, COVID-19 catalyzed new ways of working in the healthcare and life sciences industries,” said Jenn Stein, partner, ISG Life Sciences. “The industry had to respond quickly with accelerated adoption of telehealth, global data sharing and use of automation to expedite legacy processes.”

Stein further noted, “Organizations are scrambling to meet record demand, adapt to radically changed ecosystems and newly competitive landscapes while continuing to deliver the care and tools their patients expect. The experts at the ISG TechXchange will discuss how to improve health outcomes and win patient loyalty in the age of convenience and choice.”

Cynthia Hundorfean, president and CEO of Allegheny Health Network (AHN), will deliver the opening keynote presentation, “The Value of an Integrated Delivery Model and Future of Telehealth,” on the benefits AHN has experienced from its integrated model with Highmark Health.

Additional keynote presentations will be delivered by Kenneth Getz, deputy director and professor at the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development, Tufts University School of Medicine; Susanne Somerville, CEO of Chronicled, a solutions provider for the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries and the custodian of Mediledger, an open blockchain-based network; Victor A. Collymore, MD FACP, vice president and chief medical officer at EXL Service, and John Iannarelli, retired FBI special agent, and a former member of the Cyber Division executive staff at FBI headquarters, on how healthcare and life sciences companies can protect against cybercrime.

“The business models that have served the healthcare and life sciences industries for years are being challenged by more than just the pandemic,” said Bob Krohn, partner, ISG Healthcare. “An increased need for data privacy, as well as new competition from technology companies moving into these sectors, are forcing businesses to seek innovative ways to protect and leverage their data and deliver a more patient-centric experience.”

Other speakers include Amy Burns, vice president, Finance Shared Services and Six Sigma at McKesson; Melissa Saw, associate director, Digital Transformation and Innovation, Bayer; Paul Giusti, president and CEO, Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation; Christopher Anselmo, market intelligence manager, Muscular Dystrophy Association; Dr. Neil Bacon, founder of iHAM, a UK-based health and wellness company; Jon Cohen, senior partner, Life Sciences Consulting and Industry Solutions, Wipro, and Phil Fasano, president of Zyter, a provider of healthcare platforms.

The ISG TechXchange: Healthcare & Life Sciences summit is sponsored by Wipro, EXL, Cigniti and Infinite. Healthcare Tech Outlook is a media partner. Attendance is reserved and complimentary for enterprise executives.

For more information on the ISG TechXchange: Healthcare & Life Sciences virtual conference, visit the event website.

