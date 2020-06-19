New York, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Bioreactors Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Cell ; Molecule ; Technology ; End User and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05915441/?utm_source=GNW

Factors such as stringent regulatory frameworksdamage the growth of the market. Additionally, technological advancesin bioreactors and rising demand for personalized medicinesare likely to fuel the growth of the bioreactorsmarketduring the forecast period.

A bioreactor is equipment or system engineered to provide biologically active environment for the production of various medical and pharmaceutical compounds.The vessel is used to carry out a chemical process, which involves organisms or biochemically active substances derived from such organisms.



This process can either be aerobic or anaerobic.The bioreactors are commonly cylindrical, ranging in size from liters to cubic meters, and are generally made of stainless steel.



Bioreactors provide a controllable environment, in terms of pH, temperature, nutrient supply, and shear stress for any cells.

Single-use bioreactors (SUBs) are robust systems that provide highperformance required for commercial manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals.Advantages pertaining to film technologies, bioreactor designs, stirring mechanisms, and sensor systems have led to the rise in adoption of disposable reactors, shifting their suitability from the lab scale to production scale.



The SUBs provide next-generation cell and gene -therapy products and enable continuous bioprocessing.Moreover, the reduction in validation time has been one of the prime benefits of SUBs.



The rising adoption of single-use bioreactors for upstream bioprocessing is driving the growth of the market. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., offers a wide range of SUBs,including HyClone SUB, Thermo Scientific HyPerforma Single-Use Bioreactor, 2000 L Thermo Scientific 5:1 Single-Use Bioreactor, and 1000 L Thermo Scientific 5:1 Single-Use Bioreactor.

Presently, various biopharma companies, research institutes, and pharmaceutical and biotech companies are engaged in conducting collaborative work to address the global issue of COVID-19 outbreak.This has eventually shifted their focus from new drug development to vaccine development against this virus strain.



However, redirecting the resources from liposome-based drugs development to COVID-19 therapeutics and ventilators, among others, is likely to hamper overall productivity of the drug development industries in the next few years.However, except the manufacturing and sales operations in bioreactors market, the utilization of bioreactors has been tremendously increased.



For instance, researchers in California are using the bioreactors to analyze the activities of virus, which might assist them in vaccine discovery. These factors are projected to drive the adoption of bioreactors during post-pandemic period in North America.

In 2019, the mammalian cells segment accounted for the largest market share in the North America Bioreactors market.However, the yeast cells segment account for the highest CAGR.



Moreover, yeasts are cost-effective, fast, and technically feasible as bacteria and can be used for high-density cell cultures in bioreactors.Yeasts are perfect expression hosts for recombinant proteins owing to their rapid growth, easy genetic manipulation, complete genome sequences, cost-effective growth medium requirements, and ability to provide post-translational modifications.



Therefore, it is likely to grow in the forecast period.

A few of the significant secondary sources associated with the North America bioreactorsmarket report are the World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), andPharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05915441/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001