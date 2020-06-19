TORONTO, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Firma Capital Corporation (TSX-V: TII) (the “Company” or “Terra Firma”), a real estate finance company, announces that its upcoming annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”), which will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, will be available by live audio-cast.



In order to comply with government and public health directives regarding COVID-19 social distancing, Terra Firma strongly encourages registered shareholders and proxy holders not to attend the Meeting in person, and to vote in advance using one of the methods described in the management information circular mailed to shareholders and posted on SEDAR on May 29, 2020.

To further mitigate the risk to the health and well-being of our shareholders, employees, communities and other stakeholders, the Meeting will be audio-cast live at 2:00 pm (Toronto time) on June 25, 2020 and will be accessible at 1-888-241-0551 and, Meeting ID: 3888637. This call will be listen-only and shareholders will not be able to vote or speak at, or otherwise participate in, the Meeting via the conference call.

Depending on the circumstances, the Company may not be able to accommodate in-person attendance by all or any eligible shareholders intending on doing so. Given the restrictions in place, Terra Firma’s board of directors and auditors do not plan to attend the Meeting in person.

About Terra Firma

Terra Firma is a full service, publicly traded company that provides financings secured by investment properties and real estate developments in Canada and throughout the United States. The Company focuses on arranging and providing financing with flexible terms to real estate developers and owners who require shorter-term loans to bridge a transitional period of one to five years where they require capital at various stages of development or redevelopment of a property. These loans are typically repaid with lower cost, longer-term debt obtained from other Canadian financial institutions once the applicable transitional period is over or the redevelopment is complete, or from proceeds generated from the sale of the real estate assets. Terra Firma offers a full spectrum of real estate financing under the guidance of strict corporate governance, clarity and transparency. For further information please visit Terra Firma’s website at www.tfcc.ca .

The TSX-V has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. The TSX-V does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

