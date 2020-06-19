New York, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Biker Helmet Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type ; Application, Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05915440/?utm_source=GNW





The high adoption of sports and cruiser motorcycles, along with all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), among the bike enthusiasts is the major driving factor for the growth of the biker helmet market in the US.Stringent government regulations, positive economic growth outlook, increasing two-wheeler demand, rising disposable incomes, and growing population, as well as rising trend of ATVs for weekend off-roading activities, are among the factors that are driving the growth of the biker helmet market in the region.



In addition, the adoption of advanced technologies, such as Bluetooth and NFC, that help tourers connect cameras, microphone, and headsets to their helmets, in turn, encourage them to upgrade their helmets.



During 2019 to 2027, the growth outlook of the biker helmet market in North America is estimated to be quite positive.However, the growth rate will be affected in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 outbreak across North America and other regions of the world.



The mass lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns across all countries are affecting the global supply chains, and thus affecting the sales and growth of companies operating in various markets. Hence, this outbreak may act as restraining factor and affect the sales of biker helmets in the coming 3-6 months; however, the overall growth is anticipated to be positive during the forecast period after the pandemic ends.



Arai Helmet, Inc. (Arai), Vista Outdoor Inc. (Bell), Caberg S.p.a, Dainese S.p.A, HJC Corp, LS2 HELMETS USA (TECH DESIGN TEAM, S.L.), Shoei Safety Helmet Corporation (Shoei Co., Ltd.), Lazersport (Shimano Inc.), STUDDS Accessories Ltd, and Vega Helmet USAare among the major players in the North America biker helmet market.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on North America biker helmet market



COVID-19 outbreak, which began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, has rapidly spread across the globe.It has severely affected China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths as of March 2020.



The continuous growth of infected individuals has led the government to impose lockdown across the nation’s borders.The majority of the manufacturing plants are shut down, municipalities are functioning slowly as compared to the past, and the automotive and semiconductor industries are at a halt, which is negatively impacting the biker helmet market.



In terms of patient count and death toll, Canada and Mexico are still at a nascent stage in comparison with the US. However, the manufacturing plants, the semiconductor industry, and several other businesses are functioning slowly, which is negatively impacting on the biker helmet market.



The overall North America biker helmet market size has been derived in accordance to both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the biker helmet market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in North America biker helmet market.

