Orlando, Florida, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, today announced “Cashtag” support in BrandGraph Trends. A “Cashtag” is the terminology commonly used when a social media user “tags” a particular stock when mentioning the stock in a piece of content. For example, “$GE” would be referring to the stock of General Electric. The new feature allows licensees to identify, compare and contrast the momentum of discussion around stock symbols and the companies they represent based on the content found in BrandGraph.



“When we first began to design BrandGraph database structure we believed there could be a use case for evaluating content related to stock tickers or ‘Cashtags’ as they are commonly referred to on social media,” said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. “COVID-19 has caused some fundamental shifts in the investment world. The recent rise in the number of retail investors discussing various stocks on social media leads us to believe there could be more utility for the tool for those interested in gathering data about these discussions. You can now use trends to see discussions about a company, each individual brand owned by the company, or the company’s stock. You can then map those against each other to understand any correlation.”

