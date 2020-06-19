Altisource calls for increased transparency from RESI regarding the failed Amherst transaction
Altisource requests that RESI post a full list of all questions RESI receives during its June 22, 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, along with RESI’s responses, to its public Investor Relations website in a timely manner
Altisource reiterates its intention to WITHHOLD votes for directors Rochelle Dobbs and George McDowell and to vote AGAINST the advisory proposal to approve the compensation for RESI’s named executive officers at the upcoming Annual Meeting
LUXEMBOURG, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (“Altisource”) (NASDAQ: ASPS), a leading provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries and a significant shareholder of Front Yard Residential Corporation (the “Company” or “RESI”) (NYSE: RESI), today publicly called on the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of RESI to increase its transparency with shareholders at its upcoming Annual Meeting, which will be held on June 22, 2020.
As noted in our letter to shareholders dated June 8, 2020, Altisource, as one of RESI’s largest shareholders, has suffered substantial value destruction. While we have remained patient and supportive over the past several years, we have grown increasingly frustrated by RESI’s costs, excessive compensation, history of underperformance, lack of disclosure regarding its termination of the shareholder approved merger with Amherst, and most recently, its efforts to fast track its Annual Meeting in an apparent attempt to frustrate shareholders’ ability to submit nominations and to meaningfully exercise their franchise.
We are now just one business day before RESI’s Annual Meeting and the Company has yet to disclose any process or directions for shareholders to submit questions during the Meeting – a consequence, we believe, of RESI’s rush to hold an annual meeting, which also resulted in a proxy statement that lacked such basic information as the number of outstanding shares as of the record date.
Because RESI has failed to adequately address our concerns during our private discussions, we are issuing the below series of questions for shareholders to submit at RESI’s upcoming Annual Meeting. We believe that RESI’s shareholders deserve transparency and accountability from the Board, and we respectfully request that RESI commit to publishing on its Investor Relations site a list of any questions it receives during the Annual Meeting, along with their respective answers if not addressed during the Annual Meeting, on a timely basis.
We respectfully encourage other RESI shareholders to attend the Company’s upcoming Annual Meeting and to exercise their rights as shareholders and hold the RESI Board accountable for its lack of transparency. Our previous communications to the RESI Board and management team have been met with only cursory and inadequate responses, and we hope that the collective action of RESI shareholders will prompt the Company to offer meaningful answers to our and other shareholders’ questions.
In the meantime, we continue to believe that the seriousness of the RESI Board’s lack of transparency and history of underperformance and governance failures demand urgent action. We reiterate the fact that we will vote WITHHOLD on the apparently conflicted nominees Rochelle R. Dobbs and George W. McDowell, and AGAINST the advisory proposal to approve the compensation for RESI’s named executive officers.
We look forward to engaging with the RESI Board at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders and in the future as circumstances warrant.
About Altisource®
Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. Combining operational excellence with a suite of innovative services and technologies, Altisource helps solve the demands of the ever-changing markets we serve. Additional information is available at www.altisource.com.
Investor Contact:
MacKenzie Partners, Inc.
Bob Marese/David Whissel
+1 (212) 929-5500
proxy@mackenziepartners.com
Written materials are submitted voluntarily pursuant to Rule 14a-6(g)(1) promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This is not a solicitation of authority to vote your proxy. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (“Altisource”) is not asking for your proxy card and will not accept proxy cards if sent. The cost of this filing is being borne entirely by Altisource.
PLEASE NOTE: Altisource is not asking for your proxy card and cannot accept your proxy card. Please DO NOT send us your proxy card.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.
Luxembourg, LUXEMBOURG
Altisource_Logo_RGB.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: