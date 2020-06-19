TORONTO, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for May 2020. 

Mutual fund assets totalled $1.58 trillion at the end of May 2020. Assets increased by $38.7 billion or 2.5% compared to April 2020. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $2.6 billion in May 2020. 

ETF assets totalled $211.4 billion at the end of May 2020. Assets increased by $7.1 billion or 3.5% compared to April 2020. ETFs recorded net sales of $2.6 billion in May 2020.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset ClassMay 2020Apr. 2020May 2019YTD 2020YTD 2019
Long-term Funds     
Balanced(740)(1,448)(236)(7,202)(1,478)
Equity297 1,328 (1,998)1,673 (4,415)
Bond1,827 833 1,835 1,638 7,919 
Specialty447 565 700 2,436 2,950 
Total Long-term Funds1,832 1,278 300 (1,455)4,977 
Total Money Market Funds817 (27)419 5,394 287 
Total 2,649 1,252 719 3,939 5,264 

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset ClassMay 2020Apr. 2020May 2019Dec. 2019
Long-term Funds    
Balanced 788.6 773.4 787.2 821.8
Equity 501.4 483.7 499.9 532.5
Bond 221.3 217.1 196.3 218.2
Specialty 28.2 27.3 21.7 27.3
Total Long-term Funds 1,539.5 1,501.5 1,505.1 1,599.8
Total Money Market Funds 37.5 36.8 28.1 30.6
Total  1,576.9 1,538.3 1,533.2 1,630.4

*   Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset ClassMay 2020Apr. 2020May 2019YTD 2020YTD 2019
Long-term Funds     
Balanced 73  59  202 831 938
Equity 1,870  508  2,390 12,765 4,231
Bond (56) (629) 1,226 2,418 4,773
Specialty 335  509  84 901 161
Total Long-term Funds 2,222  446  3,903 16,915 10,103
Total Money Market Funds 402  257  147 1,590 326
Total  2,625  703  4,050 18,506 10,429

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset ClassMay 2020Apr. 2020May 2019Dec. 2019
Long-term Funds    
Balanced 5.4 5.2 3.7 4.9
Equity 127.6 121.6 110.9 126.2
Bond 68.2 68.0 58.4 65.9
Specialty 4.1 3.8 2.5 3.7
Total Long-term Funds 205.3 198.6 175.6 200.6
Total Money Market Funds 6.1 5.7 2.2 4.5
Total  211.4 204.2 177.9 205.1

*   Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 84% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

  1. Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.
  2. ETF data is not adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETFs that invest in other ETFs.
  3. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.
  4. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.
  5. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca

For more information please contact:

Pira Kumarasamy
Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs
pkumarasamy@ific.ca
416-309-2317