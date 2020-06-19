TORONTO, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petrolympic Ltd. (TSX-V: PCQ) (the “Company”), wishes to announce that the Company has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) to extend the term of 1,153,846 common share purchase warrants originally issued on October 22, 2018.



Subject to the approval of the TSXV, the expiry dates of the October 2018 Warrants will be extended as follows:

Number of Warrants: 1,153,846

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 22, 2020

New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 22, 2023

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25

For further information, please contact:

Mendel Ekstein,

President and CEO Petrolympic Ltd.

T: 845 656-0184

E: exis@petrolympic.com