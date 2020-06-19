Arlington, VA, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Fonteva is pleased to introduce Barton Ledford as Fonteva’s Chief Technology Officer. Barton will be responsible for technical excellence throughout Fonteva, working closely with all internal departments as well as external partners.

“Barton has demonstrated great proficiency elevating a range of SaaS companies on the Salesforce AppExchange during his time with CodeScience,” Fonteva CEO and Co-Founder Jerry Huskins said. “We expect him to be an excellent steward of what we have already built, while driving new levels of invention and customer success.”

With experience developing on the Salesforce platform since 2012, Barton most recently served as Director of Technology for CodeScience, a Master Navigator Product Development Organization (PDO) in the Salesforce ecosystem. A graduate of Wofford College with a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science and Business Economics, he has also earned 12 Salesforce certifications including Application Architect, System Architect, and Platform Developer II.

“I’ve had the chance to build and improve the offerings of over 200 ISVs in my career,” Barton said. “I’m excited for the opportunity to make one of the top ISVs in the Salesforce ecosystem even better.”

About Fonteva

Fonteva, a Salesforce® Premier Partner, is the leading provider of membership and events solutions built on the Salesforce platform. At the heart of everything Fonteva does is its quest to equip and empower its customers to meet the unique needs of their communities. By harnessing the power of the Salesforce platform, Fonteva delivers highly configurable solutions that facilitate collaboration and strengthen the bond that members have with one another and with their associations – because the stronger a community is, the more rewarding and enduring the relationships will be. Learn more at www.fonteva.com.

For more information, contact:

Evan Thomas, +1 844-662-6346