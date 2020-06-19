London, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report “ COVID-19 Diagnostics (PCR Testing, Antibody Testing) and Therapy (Immunotherapy, Vaccines, Antiviral, Cell-based, Plasma therapy) Market Opportunity Assessment and Global Forecast to 2025 ”, published by Meticulous Research®, COVID-19 diagnostics kits and therapy market to reach $13.9 billion by 2025.

The healthcare systems globally have been struggling to manage the COVID-19 patient population and the researchers are racing to find a solution to this problem; while on the other hand, the economic impacts are felt across other sectors. Globally, there has been GDP decline, increase in unemployment rates, and increase in inflation rates.

The high transmission rate of coronavirus that lead to rapid increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths world-wide, triggered the rapid growth in diagnostic and treatment needs. However, lack of information on the novel virus such as biological, genetic information, duration of immunity granted in recovered patients, among others, which is vital to develop a safe & effective treatment option, has been a key challenge in achieving a successful solution.

Studies are on-going in two areas, mainly, diagnostics and treatments. The COVID-19 diagnostics is mainly dominated by PCR-based tests and antibody or serological testing. PCR tests are largely being used in early detection of the coronavirus; whereas, antibody tests are more suitable for recovered patients or to check for herd immunities. The diagnostics firms are currently focusing on strengthening manufacturing and distribution capabilities as well as enhancing automation and process refinements.

In terms of treatment options, the industry is focused on developing vaccines, immunotherapy, antiviral, and cell-based therapies, among others. Currently, in circa 205 different therapies and 124 vaccines are under development (as of May 2020). Leading areas of research include antibodies, protein-based vaccines, antiviral, drug repurposes, RNA-based vaccines, non-replicating viral vectors, and cell-based therapies. With regards to development phase, more than 50% of the pipeline is in preclinical stage.

Key challenges impacting the success rate for therapy development are lack of information on the virus such as biological, genetic information, duration of immunity granted in recovered patients, among others, which is vital to develop a safe & effective treatment option. In future, industry is expecting to face challenges related to production capacity & distribution. Thus, while vaccine development is on-going, manufacturers are also focusing on increasing production capacities.

Some of the expected potential game changing treatment includes Canakinumab (Ilaris) by Novartis, ACE-Mab by Sorrento Therapeutics, Remdesivir antiviral by Gilead Sciences, and Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine (HCQ), among others. Further, unique options such as cell-based therapies involving Mesenchymal stem cells or Natural Killer cells and plasma therapies are expected to provide more personalized treatment options.

With the growing cases of COVID-19 and its impact on the healthcare industry, this report analyses the diagnosis and treatments areas widely. The diagnosis segment is further divided into PCR-based testing and antibody testing; whereas, the treatment area is segmented into vaccines, immunotherapies, anti-virals, cell-based therapies, and other therapies. Vaccines and anti-virals are the most explored treatment options currently being investigated by researchers worldwide. The study also evaluates product pipeline based on development stage.

Some of the key players engaged in the COVID-19 diagnosis and treatment development include Roche Holding AG (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), AbbVie Corporation (U.S.), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (U.S.), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), Moderna, Inc. (U.S.), Novavax, Inc. (U.S.), Medicago, Inc. (U.S.), Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline (U.K.), Sanofi S.A. (France), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.), AstraZeneca Plc (U.K.), Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.), CTI Biopharma Corporation (U.S.), OncoImmune, Inc. (U.S.), Athersys, Inc. (U.S.), Celularity, Inc. (U.S.), Pluristem Therapeutics (Israel), and Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd (Japan), among others.

Scope of the Report:

COVID-19 Product Pipeline

Diagnosis PCR Testing Antibody Testing

Treatment Vaccines Immunotherapy Antiviral Cell-based Therapy Other Therapies



COVID-19: Impact on Healthcare Industry

Diagnostics Rapid Test Kits PCR / Rapid Antigen Testing / Nucleic Acid-Based Tests Advantages Offered by PCR Testing in COVID -19 Diagnosis Restraints Key Companies Antibody Testing / Serological Testing Advantages Over Molecular Tests Use of Antibody Testing for Herd Immunity Analysis and Easing Lock-Down Restraints Key Companies Therapies Vaccines Immunotherapies (Antibodies) Monoclonal Antibody T-Cell Therapy Potential Game Changers: Antibodies Ilaris (Canakinumab) Sylvant (Siltuximab) Lenzilumab Ultomiris (Ravulizumab-Cwvz) Tocilizumab Anti-Virals Potential Game Changers Chloroquine and Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) Remdesivir Cell-Based Therapies Other Therapies Plasma Therapy Devices



COVID-19 Industry Impact Assessment, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (RoW)

