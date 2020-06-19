New York, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GCC Agricultural Robots Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Component ; Product ; Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05915432/?utm_source=GNW

>90% of the total land is uncultivable, which results in increased dependency on external resources. Further, the agricultural sectors in GCC countries contribute low shares to the GDP of the respective countries. The marginal agricultural conditions in these countries are characterized by poor soil quality, high temperatures, and low annual rainfall. Moreover, these countries are extremely vulnerable to climate change. They are adopting agricultural technologies to overcome this challenge and increase their domestic production. Therefore, AgTech companies have prosperous opportunities to tap the GCC agricultural robots market.



On the basis of component, the GCC agricultural robots market is segmented into hardware, software, and services.On the basis of product, the market is segmented into unmanned aerial vehicles, driverless tractors, milking robots, automated harvesting systems, and others.



The GCC agricultural robots market based on application is segmented into field farming, precision agriculture, dairy management, soil management, crop management, and others. Further, the market based on country is segmented into Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and the Rest of GCC, which includes Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman.



A few of the key players operating in the GCC agricultural robots market, which are profiled in this market study, include DJI, GEA Group, Topcon Corporation, Trimble Inc., and Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd.



The overall GCC agricultural robots market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the GCC agricultural robots market with respects to all the segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the GCC agricultural robots industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05915432/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001