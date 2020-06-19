New York, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Wound Irrigation Solution Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product ; Application ; End-user ; and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05915431/?utm_source=GNW

On the other hand, the market is likely to have negative impact due to barriers to lack of reimbursement.



The road accidents are the leading traumatic events that help to upsurge the market for wound irrigation solutions worldwide.Across the world, the traffic and the roads are shared by cars, buses, trucks, motorcycles, mopeds, pedestrians, animals, taxis, and other modes of travel.



According to the data of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the road accidents injuries lead to a substantial economic burden on the lower and middle-income countries. For instance, every year thousands of people loses their life or get seriously injured in accidents on EU roads.



The road accidents injuries cause the open bone fracture in the different parts of the body.Also, other conditions that caused injuries include the people who experience spinal cord paralysis, head brain injuries, facial disfigurement, wrist & arm injuries, and more.



In order to remove bacteria from contaminated tissues, the injuries are first treated with debridement by irrigation of a wound surface with irrigation solutions.At present, among all the irrigation solutions, povidone iodine, normal saline, amikacin are widely used in the hospitals.



When performed properly, wound irrigation can enhance wound healing by reducing infection and its attendant morbidities. The wound irrigation is a vital part of wound management and it is the single greatest intervention in wound care that can reduce the risk of infection.



Thus, increasing rate of road accidents helps to increase the growth of the Europe wound irrigation solutions market in the forecast period.

Europe wound irrigation solutions market, based on the product was segmented intowetting agents, topical agents, and antiseptics.In 2019, wetting agent segment held the largest share of the market.



However, antiseptics segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming year.

Based on application, the Europewound irrigation solutions marketwas segmented into chronic wounds, burns, surgical wounds, traumatic wounds. In 2019, Chronic wounds segment held the largest share of the market. Moreover, the same segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming year



Some of the major primary and secondary sources for Europewound irrigation solutions market included in the report are, European Council of Medical Research, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare among others.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05915431/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001