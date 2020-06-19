New York, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Surgical Suture Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product, Type, Application, and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05915430/?utm_source=GNW

However, the adoption of robots in surgeries is likely to have a negative impact on market growth.

The main reason for the rise in the orthopedic surgeries is due to the rising number of road accidents.In France, equal number men and women were recorded in road accidents.



Therefore, in EU countries (including France), the high levels of ministerial promotion are being conducted. For instance, since 2009, the President of France referred road safety as one of the important national priorities and to establish high level committees to direct developments.



Furthermore, according to the National Interministerial Observatory of Road Safety (ONISR), 6,520 were injured in May 2018.The number of road accidents is rising and eventually leading to increasing number of surgeries and treatments involving orthopedic procedures.



Along with orthopedic procedures, cardiovascular surgeries are expected to rise in the coming future, in turn, likely to drive the growth of the market under study.



The Europe surgical suture market, based on product, is further segmented into absorbable suture and non-absorbable suture.The absorbable suture is further subsegmented into natural sutures, synthetic sutures, and anti-microbial sutures.



The non-absorbable suture is further subsegmented into stainless steel sutures, nylon sutures, prolene sutures, and others.In 2019, the absorbable suture segment held a larger share of the market and is expected to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



The Europe surgical suture market, based on type, is segmented into monofilament and braided.In 2019, the monofilament segment held a larger share of the market and is expected to register a higher CAGR during 2020-2027.



Further, the Europe surgical suture market, based on application, is segmented into cardiovascular surgery, general surgery, gynaecology surgery, orthopaedic surgery, ophthalmic surgery, and others. In 2019, the cardiovascular surgery segment held a larger share of the market; however, the market for the general surgery segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



A few of the major primary and secondary sources referred to in the process of preparing the report on the surgical suture market are the World Health Organization, Ministry of Health and Prevention, and International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery.

