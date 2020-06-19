TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dinant – manufacturer of the leading brands of YUMMIES snacks and ZIXX soaps in central America – has undertaken a second round of donating food and sanitizing products to local communities and public authorities to ensure that they continue to have access to essential supplies during the COVID19 pandemic.

Company spokesman, Roger Pineda, said, “To date, Dinant has donated more than 125,000 pounds of food, 20,000 liters of disinfectants, and 36,000 units of soaps, benefiting over 150,000 vulnerable people. Many of our 7,200 staff come from these communities, so we have to do all we can to help those vulnerable families with food products while enabling them to keep their homes clean and safe.”

The company – which was founded in Honduras 60 years ago and operates throughout central America and the Dominican Republic – has also supported government institutions, public health centers and local fire departments by providing free food and sanitizing products to help those on the front line to keep safe and able to continue working in their important roles.

And not just in Honduras. Dinant has donated 6,700 liters of cooking oil, 10,000 pounds of margarine, 7,200 Íssima Soups, 200 gallons of bleach and 18,000 units of soap to the Government of El Salvador to support over 20,000 Salvadoran families who struggle to gain access to these products.

Dinant – together with Cargill Bogotá and the Honduran Food Bank – have contributed a combined 24,750 pounds of food to families living on the edges of San Pedro Sula that have been part of those most affected by the global crisis.

Mr. Pineda continued, “As Dinant is an agro-industrial company that manufactures products considered essential for people’s needs, the Honduran Authorities have permitted us to keep our facilities operating at 100%, ensuring that these crucial supplies get to those that need them most. Furthermore, by keeping our 7,200 staff in full employment, we can continue to purchase raw materials from many thousands of local suppliers, partially mitigating the economic crisis associated with the COVID pandemic. We are committed to supporting our local economies in these difficult times.”

About Corporacion Dinant

Dinant is a family-owned consumer products manufacturer founded in Honduras in 1960. Its products are sold across Central America and the Dominican Republic. For 60 years, Dinant has been leading efforts in Honduras to implement and update protocols that keep its staff and customers safe. Dinant has retained many internationally-renowned certifications such as ISO 14001, ISO 9001, OHSAS 18001, and the SQF Safe Quality Food Program that rewards a culture of safe quality and encourages responsible manufacturing and agricultural processes.

Dinant directly employs 7,200 people – who in turn support approximately 22,000 family members – as well as many thousands of contractors, vendors and suppliers who depend on Dinant. The company pays considerable local and national taxes, generates many millions of U.S. Dollars in exports for the Honduran economy, and contributes significantly to the economies of all regions and countries in which it operates.

This material is distributed by Tricuro LLC on behalf of Corporación Dinant. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.

