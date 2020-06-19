VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOWER ONE WIRELESS CORP. (CSE: TO) (OTCQB: TOWTF) (Frankfurt: 1P3N) (“Tower One” or the “Company”) filed its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 and full year ended December 31, 2019, and the related Management’s Discussion and Analysis; details of which are available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com



Highlights year 2019:

Revenue increased to CAD$ 5,413,594 for the year 2019 as compared to CAD$ 1,556,742 from previous year representing a 248% increase year over year.

Revenue increase is a result of (i) additional towers that started to provide service, (ii) increased collocations on existing towers and (iii) the sale of 22 towers in Colombia which were partially offset with lower service revenue:

2019 2018 Variance Variance CAD$ CAD$ CAD$ % Tower Rent 1,640,636 652,028 988,608 151.6% Sale of Towers 3,211,199 0 3,211,199 NA Other Services 561,756 904,714 (342,958) -37.9% Total Revenues 5,413,591 1,556,742 3,856,849 247.8%

63 new towers were put into operations with additional 13 new collocations.



The Company signed 2 (two) new MLA’s with DirecTV (Colombia and Argentina).

22 towers were sold in 2019 to an international tower company and 9 towers were sold during the first quarter of 2020. Proceeds were used to repay debt and fund new tower construction activity.

During the year 2019, the Company renegotiated the terms of its financial debt, reducing the cost and extending its term.

Tower construction activity increased as the Company entered into a Development Agreement for the construction of up to 150 towers.

Financial Highlights of the Full Year of 2019:

The Company's business performance is improving after business transformation initiatives over the past year. During 2019 we saw organic growth in the revenue from its core businesses which was further improved by increased revenue corresponding to the sale of towers.

To enhance the Company’s ability to provide quality service to its customers and to leverage on the expertise in managing construction crews efficiently, during 2019 the Company entered into a 50% joint venture with an international operator that has experience running crews and installing Ericsson and Nokia equipment in Latin America. The joint venture allows management to focus on the core build to suit tower construction business while we capture the potential of the 5G roll-out in US. (TCTS-Business Unit)

The Company recorded total revenue of CAD$5,413,594 in 2019, a year over year increase of 247.8%. Gross Profit for the year 2019 was CAD$2,534,048 representing a year over year increase of 62.8%.

The improvement in our net loss is mainly due to the increase of the company´s revenues, a decrease in maintenance and operations expenses which were partially offset by an increase in office, miscellaneous and professional fees.

Outlook:

Mr. Alejandro Ochoa, CEO of Tower One, said, "To enhance Tower One's profitability we initiated a number of initiatives oriented to focus on our core business and prepare for the increased business opportunities that we are chasing. During 2019 we completed a number of actions that equipped Tower One with a more robust business positioning to capture increased business opportunities.

We plan to devote our energy towards markets with stronger demand and more stable economic and market outlook. Shifting our focus to the BTS core business and our Colombia and Mexico markets is set to grow rapidly in the coming years.

Looking ahead to 2020 and although the COVID-19 outbreak has had an impact in the construction activity and the world's capital markets, it also proved the resilience of our core business servicing investment grade customers under long-term contracts that provides a predictable stream of recurring revenue.

About Tower One

Tower One Wireless Corp.’s principal business is to build, own and operate multi-tenant wireless telecommunications infrastructure (“towers”) in Latin America. Tower One leases space on its towers to mobile network operators. The Company is focused on the build to suit tower industry whereby a long-term lease is secured with a tenant prior to building a tower. The Company operates in the three largest Spanish speaking countries in Latin America (Colombia, Mexico and Argentina) with a combined population of approximately 220 million people.

