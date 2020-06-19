New York, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market Forecast to 2027 - Covid-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Route of Administration ; Application ; End User ; and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05915426/?utm_source=GNW

The increasing cases of needlestick injuries and infections are hampering the growth of the market.



On the other hand, strategic activities by the manufacturers is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the Europe pharmaceutical drug delivery market in the coming years.



Drug delivery systems are medical devices used to inject drugs or therapeutic chemicals into the body.Several types of drug delivery systems available in the market include transmucosal, oral, pulmonary, injectable, topical, nasal, implantable, and ocular, among others.



Drug delivery systems are enabled with the technologies primarily used for the controlled or targeted delivery of various therapeutic agents to treat multiple diseases or improve the health of the patients.



Disease outbreaks are generally caused by an infection transmitted through animal-to-person or person-to-person contact, or from the environment or other media.Through its report in 2017, the World Health Organization warned that infectious diseases are emerging at a rate that has not been seen before.



Since the 1970s, ~40 contagious diseases have been discovered, including SARS, MERS, Ebola, chikungunya, avian flu, swine flu, and zika; the most recent example of such outbreaks is COVID-19.



Yellow fever, dengue fever, Rift valley fever, and Zika virus infections have been among the commonly known infectious diseases occurring in France.For instance, in August 2018, the French National Reference Centre for Arboviruses (Institut Pasteur de la Guyane) reported an autochthonous (locally acquired) laboratory-confirmed case of yellow fever in an unvaccinated 47-year-old Swiss man in French Guiana.



Also, Spain was one of the earliest countries where the epidemic was identified, but historians believe this was likely a result of wartime censorship.Currently, an outrageous global pandemic caused by the Novel Coronavirus, COVID-19, has taken over Spain.



On 25th March 2020, Spain’s toll on this infection took over the number reported in China.The rapid surge in the number has brought the Spanish medical system to almost a brink of collapse with a chronic lack of medical supplies intended for testing treatment, and protection.



Thus, the growing prevalence of infectious diseases is likely to boost the demand for pharmaceutical drug delivery systems in the region in the coming years.



In 2019, the injectable drug delivery segment accounted for the largest share in the Europe pharmaceutical drug delivery market based on the route of administration. However, the topical drug delivery segment is estimated to mark the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period on the back of the increasing number of patients with skin diseases and a gradual shift of patient preference toward novel transdermal delivery systems.

