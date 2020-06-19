CALGARY, Alberta, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearStream Energy Services Inc. (“ClearStream”) (TSX: CSM) is pleased to announce that all matters presented for approval at its annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of holders of common shares ("Common Shares") held earlier today were approved. A total of 45,442,195 Common Shares, representing approximately 41.31% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, were represented at the Meeting.



All of the nominees listed in ClearStream's management information circular dated May 7, 2020 (the "Information Circular") were elected as directors of ClearStream to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the vote were:

Votes For Votes Witheld Nominee # % # % Jordan L. Bitove 44,791,055 98.70 588,022 1.30 Herbert Fraser Clarke 45,248,087 99.71 130,990 0.29 Karl Johannson 45,254,033 99.72 125,044 0.28 Dean T. MacDonald 45,044,207 99.26 334,870 0.74 Sean D. McMaster 45,249,033 99.71 130,044 0.29 Yves Paletta 44,943,087 99.04 435,990 0.96

Ernst & Young LLP was appointed as ClearStream’s auditor until the next annual meeting of shareholders, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The result of the vote was:

Votes For Votes Witheld # % # % 45,393,207 99.89 48,986 0.11

The new form of by-laws of ClearStream, including advance notice provisions, as more particularly described under “Particulars of the Matters to be Acted Upon – Approval of New Form of By-Laws” in the Information Circular, were approved. The result of the vote was:

Votes For Votes Against # % # % 44,860,486 98.86 518,591 1.14

